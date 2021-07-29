SMI 12’087 0.1%  SPI 15’534 0.1%  Dow 35’128 0.6%  DAX 15’640 0.5%  Euro 1.0770 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.3%  Gold 1’831 1.4%  Bitcoin 36’202 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9064 -0.4%  Öl 75.7 1.2% 
29.07.2021 18:03:00

McStain's "BeWell House" is a 2021 Housing Innovation Award winner

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver homebuilder McStain is a winner of the 2021 Housing Innovation Awards Production category for its "BeWell House" new home at Painted Prairie in Aurora, Colo.

McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park Logo (PRNewsfoto/McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park)

"This award means more to us than just recognition," says Danielle Davis, vice president of sales and marketing for McStain. "It shows the proof is in the pudding that our BeWell House new homes perform better than most new homes today. Whether we're talking HERS scores in the 20s, or locally sourced materials and prepaid solar agreements, we've upheld to the McStain mantra since we started in Boulder 55 years ago."

The U.S. Department of Energy's Housing Innovations Awards recognize innovative homes and builders that are certified under the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) program. This classification of homes brings a whole new echelon of home performance with rigorous standards to ensure outstanding levels of energy savings, comfort, health and durability.

"It's been an arduous yet extremely rewarding journey to receive this award," says Rick Lambert, vice president of operations for McStain. "We're proud of every BeWell House we build because we know how far above and beyond we've gone compared to other 'green' builders in Colorado by offering production homes with HERS scores as low as 23."

The RESNET HERS Index score is the nationally recognized industry standard by which a home's energy efficiency is measured.

McStain's BeWell House production homes come standard with these eight components:

  • Whole house fresh air system
  • High-efficiency windows full of argon gas
  • Solar activated and 20-year prepaid agreement
  • Low to no VOC materials throughout with locally sourced materials
  • Tankless water heaters
  • Interior moisture control and draft protection
  • Indoor airPLUS, ENERGY STAR, DOE Zero Energy Ready Home
  • Third party inspection and construction cleaning

    • BeWell House is now available in single-family homes at Painted Prairie in Aurora, Colo., and now selling in three collections of homes at Arras Park in Thornton, Colo. Its comprehensive suite of features save homeowners an average of $2,500 and more per year.

    McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado homebuilder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. As an innovator in new home construction and marketing, McStain is the exclusive builder of BeWell House and one of the first to offer a Build Your Home Online tool. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcstains-bewell-house-is-a-2021-housing-innovation-award-winner-301343466.html

    SOURCE McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park

