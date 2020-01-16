+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
MCRA Strengthens its Reimbursement, Health Economics, and Market Access Division with the Hiring of Tess Wong, MS

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, is a leading clinical research organization (CRO) and advisory firm specializing in medical devices and biologics. Its integration of regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, compliance, and quality assurance assists companies in bringing new technologies and products to the commercial market. MCRA is pleased to announce the expansion of our Reimbursement, Health Economics, and Market Access Division through the recent hiring of Tess Wong, MS.

Tess joined MCRA as Director, Reimbursement Strategy Execution, to further expand MCRA's medical technology market access expertise for both commercial and government payers. Prior to joining MCRA, Tess worked at Medtronic where she implemented and executed health economics strategies that delivered economic value propositions for the company's products and therapies. Her career spans experiences encompassing start-up medical device companies (Barrx Medical, Conceptus and VNUS Medical Technologies), global orthopedic and spine medical device companies (Zimmer Biomet and SI-BONE), serving as Director of Market Access and Health Policy at ADVI, and managed care (Humana).

Throughout her career, Tess has evaluated and interpreted US and global healthcare systems, federal rules, reimbursement policies, technology assessments, and economic analyses through retrospective data analysis and economic modeling. Furthermore, she has experience developing and implementing key market reimbursement strategies for product launches, modeling economic burden, and gaining majority consent of key opinion leaders for positive coverage policies. At MCRA, Tess will establish systematic reimbursement, health economics, and market access strategies for client technologies throughout the total product lifecycle, to ensure a competitive advantage and market access in a value-based healthcare market.

Tonya Dowd, MCRA's Vice President of Reimbursement, Health Economics, and Market Access (RHEMA), said, "Since joining MCRA, I have been able to appreciate the phenomenal talent of the existing RHEMA team, and with the addition of this key department member, MCRA is in a unique position to continue to build on our vision of providing integrated reimbursement, regulatory, and clinical solutions to our current and future clients. Tess brings great depth of experience and capabilities to the RHEMA team. I look forward to introducing her to our clients as we continue to assemble the best advisory team in the life sciences industry."

About MCRA, LLC: Founded in 2004, MCRA is a leading medical device advisory firm and Clinical Research Organization (CRO). MCRA's value contribution rests within its industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, reimbursement, clinical research, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market leading effort from concept to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled expertise for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Manchester, CT, and New York, NY, and serves more than 600 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, dental, general healthcare, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices.

