McPhy Energy Aktie
02.01.2025 18:30:00

McPhy : Fire at the Danjoutin bus depot in the Territoire de Belfort

McPhy Energy
1.17 EUR 2.63%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Foussemagne (France), January 2, 2025 – 6:00 pm CET – On the night of 1 to 2 January 2025, a fire broke out in the parking of the hydrogen bus depot in Danjoutin (Territoire de Belfort), where 7 hydrogen buses were parked, damaging or destroying them. No casualties were reported.

McPhy points out that the hydrogen production and distribution station supplied by McPhy, located around 100 metres from the depot, was not affected and no damage has been reported to it.

The Prefecture of the Territoire de Belfort has indicated that the fire has been brought under control and that the rescue operation is now over. Containment and precautionary measures were lifted on the morning of 2 January. The relevant authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

ABOUT MCPHY                                                                                                                                                                        

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

CONTACTS

 

Investor Relations
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations
DGM Conseil
Pascal Pogam
p.pogam@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 03 62 27 65
Henry Debreuilly
hg.debreuilly@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0) 6 13 11 38 74

 

Attachment


