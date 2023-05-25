Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'325 -0.5%  SPI 14'908 -0.4%  Dow 32'653 -0.5%  DAX 15'794 -0.3%  Euro 0.9717 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.1%  Gold 1'946 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'747 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9065 0.2%  Öl 75.4 -3.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Änderungen im Depot der Commerzbank: US-Aktien der Commerzbank im ersten Quartal 2023
Fresenius Kabi für Umsatz- und EBIT-Ausblick zuversichtlicher - Fresenius-Aktie mit Verlusten
BioNTech-Aktie rot: BioNTech kann rasch auf neue Corona-Varianten reagieren
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Microsoft äussert Warnung vor chinesischen Hacker-Angriffen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

McPhy Energy Aktie [Valor: 23862860 / ISIN: FR0011742329]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2023 18:00:00

McPhy Energy : Summary of the combined shareholders' meeting of 24 May 2023

McPhy Energy
9.02 EUR 1.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Grenoble, 25 May 2023 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations) (the "Company"), announces that its combined shareholders’ general meeting, held on 24 May 2023 in Grenoble (the "Meeting"), under the chairmanship of its Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), approved all the proposed resolutions and notably:

  1. Approval of the accounts for the year 2022

The  Meeting approved the Company's financial statements and the allocation of the related results and the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  1. Corporate governance

The Meeting also approved:

  • the compensation policies for corporate officers for 2023 as well as all the elements composing the compensation and benefits of any kind paid or granted during or in respect of the 2022 financial year, for the benefit of the Company's corporate officers and notably to the Chairman of the Board, Luc Poyer, and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Baptiste Lucas1;
  • the renewal of Myriam Maestroni's term of office as Director for a period of three years, and therefore, following decisions of the Board of Directors, as member of the specialized Committees of the Board, namely: Chair of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, Chair of the new CSR Committee2 and member of the Key Contracts Committee.
  1. Share buyback program and cancellation of treasury shares

The Meeting also approved the renewal of the share buyback program3, under conditions similar to the program in force, as well as the authorization of the Board to cancel all or part of the treasury shares held by the Company, within the limits set by the Meeting.

  1. Renewal of financial authorizations and delegations and employee share ownership

The Meeting further approved:

  • various delegations of powers and financial authorizations to the Board with a view to issuing shares or transferable securities giving immediate or future access to the Company's capital, with or without preferential subscription right, within the limits (in particular ceiling) set by the Meeting;
  • the delegation of authority to the Board to carry out capital increases reserved for employees participating in a company savings plan as well as the allocation of free shares to certain employees and/or corporate officers of the Group.

The complete voting results of the resolutions as well as the minutes of the Meeting will be available on the Company's website.

The Company wishes to thank all shareholders present, represented or who voted by correspondence for their commitment and support.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS MCPHY

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 




 

1 See also the description of the 2023 compensation policies for corporate officers, as available on the Company's website.



 

2 Committee in separate form (i.e., Committee as such and not as a sub-committee of the Appointments and Compensation Committee) as from the date of the Meeting.



 

3 See also the description of the Company's buyback program, as published on 19 May 2023 and available on the Company's website.



 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu McPhy Energy SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu McPhy Energy SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:37 UBS KeyInvest: Rohstoffe - Mehr Nachhaltigkeit / Tesla - Mehr Elektrifizierung
11:32 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
10:07 SMI-Anleger weiter auf der Flucht
24.05.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.05.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
24.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
23.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'759.18 19.86 GXSSMU
Short 12'007.50 13.89 SMIUBU
Short 12'467.24 8.85 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'325.26 25.05.2023 17:30:35
Long 10'837.14 18.87 XUSSMU
Long 10'598.84 13.48 XESSMU
Long 10'163.44 8.99 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Verhandlungen im US-Schuldenstreit stocken: Wall Street schwächelt -- SMI gibt letztendlich nach -- DAX sackt zum Handelsende kräftig ab -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Verlusten: NVIDIA-Chef warnt vor "enormem Schaden" für US-Techindustrie
Partners Group-Aktie fester: Partners Group verkündet zwei Abgänge aus der Geschäftsleitung - Investment in Sterling Pharma Solutions
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
SKAN-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: Bundesanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Personen aus dem SKAN-Umfeld
Ypsomed-Aktie rot: Ypsomed kann Ergebnis verdoppeln - Dividendenerhöhung in Aussicht gestellt
Vontobel-Aktie klar im Minus: CEO legt Posten nieder und will in die Politik
Darum sieht Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones grosse Probleme für den Bitcoin in den USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten