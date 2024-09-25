Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
McPhy Energy Aktie
McPhy Energy : New contract for the supply of electrolyzers to produce Green Hydrogen in Central Europe

Foussemagne (France), September 25, 2024 – 06:00 pm CEST – McPhy Energy, a leading French electrolyser technology and manufacturing company, announces the signing of an agreement with a key player in the energy sector for the supply, assembly and commissioning of two "McLyzer 3200-30” electrolyzers with a capacity totaling 24 MW to be operated in Central Europe.

The final investment decision on this project is expected by the end of 2024 and the commissioning of the equipment for 2026.

This new reference represents a significant step forward for McPhy in the pursuit of its scale-up.

Next Financial Event:

  • Publication of 2024 Half-Year Results: on October 29, 2024

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).

CONTACTS

 

Investor Relations
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations
DGM Conseil
Pascal Pogam
p.pogam@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 03 62 27 65
Henry Debreuilly
hg.debreuilly@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0) 6 13 11 38 74

 

Follow-us on

Attachment


