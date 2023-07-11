McPhy Energy: McPhy partners with Dyneff to equip France's first low-carbon and renewable hydrogen station on highway

McPhy is equipping the Dyneff Toulouse Sud-Sud (A61) highway refuelling station with a hydrogen station capable of charging trucks and light vehicles.

With this new reference, McPhy is positioning as a major contributor in the hydrogen mobility segment.





Grenoble, July 11, 2023 - 7:45 a.m. CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces the commissioning of a hydrogen station with a distribution capacity of up to 60 kg per day for the Dyneff Toulouse Sud-Sud highway filling station in the Occitanie region. Designed and manufactured entirely in France, and benefiting from almost 10 years' experience, this is the first hydrogen station to be installed on a highway in France.

This new partnership follows the inauguration in October of McPhy's new Grenoble factory, entirely dedicated to research and innovation, engineering and the production of hydrogen filling stations in response to the gradual acceleration of the hydrogen mobility market.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, states: "We are delighted to announce this collaboration, which is a major milestone in France, and would like to thank Dyneff for its trust. This new step in the deployment of hydrogen mobility will concretely contribute to accelerating the decarbonization of the economy and mobility, in line with the France Relance and France 2030 plans.”

Next financial event:

Publication of half-year results on July 27, 2023, after market close

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

ABOUT DYNEFF GROUP

An energy supplier for over 60 years, Dyneff employs over 700 peoples in France and Spain. Concerned about sustainable development, Dyneff is committed to continuous improvement, devising innovative solutions every day to meet the needs of professionals, private individuals, and local authorities. With 3 million m3 sold each year and sales of over €3.9 billion revenue, Dyneff remains a partner on a human scale. Dyneff offers a comprehensive choice of fuels (heating oil, wood pellets, etc.) and complementary products such as photovoltaic panels and heat pumps, as well as services to meet all the needs of the energy market. Since 2015, Dyneff has been extending its offering to include Natural Gas and green electricity, 100% renewable energy. The company distributes its products and services through three distribution channels: its service stations, its network of sales agencies for professionals, private individuals and local authorities, and its trading agencies for marketing to key accounts. Dyneff's strength lies in offering its customers a solid structure while maintaining the service, attentiveness and responsiveness of a local company. As a player in the energy transition, Dyneff is committed to the long-term distribution of responsible energy. Dyneff's success is based more than ever on innovation, developing a range of products and services tailored to the needs of its customers, and listening to them.

