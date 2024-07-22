Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’297 1.0%  SPI 16’326 1.1%  Dow 40’380 0.2%  DAX 18’407 1.3%  Euro 0.9690 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’897 1.5%  Gold 2’394 -0.2%  Bitcoin 59’918 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8897 0.2%  Öl 82.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405CrowdStrike47976949
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Temenos veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Philip Morris veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
NVIDIA und Co. im Fokus: Dieses Land lässt die USA bei generativer KI klar hinter sich
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot

McPhy Energy Aktie [Valor: 23862860 / ISIN: FR0011742329]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.07.2024 19:30:00

McPhy Energy: McPhy announces the new organization of its executive committee

finanzen.net zero McPhy Energy-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

McPhy Energy
2.98 EUR 2.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, France – July 22, 2024 – 6.30 pm CEST – McPhy, designer, manufacturer and integrator of pressurised alkaline electrolyzers, announces a new organization of its executive committee as part of its strategic refocusing on the manufacture of electrolyzers.

Bertrand Amelot has been appointed Chief Business Development Officer and will oversee a team dedicated to McPhy's international development outside of Europe. As McPhy Italy’s Coporate Officer, he will also act as Country Leader and will be based in San Miniato.

Alexander Picco, in addition to his duties as Projects Director, is also taking on responsibility for the after-sales operations and remains Country Leader for Germany.

McPhy is also pleased to welcome Nouchine Humbert. Based in Germany, as Chief of Sales & Strategy Officer, Nouchine is responsible for European sales, and will work with Jean-Baptiste Lucas on strategy.

Laëtitia Peyrat is appointed General Secretary. She was previously General Counsel and Board Secretary. Her additional responsibilities include communications, public affairs, intellectual property and CSR.

The Executive Committee is made up of 9 members: Jean-Baptiste Lucas – Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Ressicaud – Chief Operating Officer, Alexander Picco – Chief Project Management Officer, Nouchine Humbert – Chief of Sales & Strategy Officer, Bertrand Amelot – Chief Business Development Officer, Alexandre Brunet – Chief Financial Officer, Anne Delprat – Chief Human Resources Officer, Benoit Barrière - Chief Technology Officer and Laëtitia Peyrat – General Secretary.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments: "In an industry under construction, an innovative company like McPhy must be agile and constantly adapt to market developments and customer demands. I am convinced that this new structure will enable McPhy to achieve rapid and lasting results in the face of today's market demands.”

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

 

Investor Relations
NewCap
Emmanuel HUYNH
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations
DGM Conseil
Sophie BODIN
s.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 08 81 77 57
Henry Debreuilly
hg.debreuilly@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0) 6 13 11 38 74

 

Follow McPhy on

   @McPhyEnergy            

Attachment


Nachrichten zu McPhy Energy SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu McPhy Energy SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:42 Sind Investments in Öl weiterhin lukrativ?
12:57 UBS KeyInvest: Heisse Mischung: Politik, Kryptos und Bilanzen
10:00 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
09:03 Klima wird rauer
08:00 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’817.16 18.62 Y4SSMU
Short 13’048.75 13.81 0MSSMU
Short 13’554.88 8.78 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’296.74 22.07.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’743.71 18.48 9RUBSU
Long 11’496.39 13.50 UBSGIU
Long 11’035.06 8.97 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reddit-Gerüchteküche brodelt - Launcht Tesla einen neuen Model Y?
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
Kudelski-Aktie weit im Plus: Verkauf von Skidata an Assa Abloy
Nach Absturz der CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analysten sehen Kaufchance
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
NVIDIA und Co. im Fokus: Dieses Land lässt die USA bei generativer KI klar hinter sich
BYD erichtet Werk in der Türkei und reagiert damit auf EU-Strafzölle
JPMorgan Empfehlung: Drei lohnende Sektoren abseits von NVIDIA und anderen KI-Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}