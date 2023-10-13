Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'980 -0.5%  SPI 14'357 -0.5%  Dow 33'631 -0.5%  DAX 15'425 -0.2%  Euro 0.9565 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'198 -0.1%  Gold 1'877 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'313 0.2%  Dollar 0.9074 -0.1%  Öl 86.6 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Birkenstock129711946Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Helvetia46664220Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Santhera-Aktie: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Online-Seminar: Drei Strategien, die funktionieren - vom Anfänger bis zum Profi
Bystronic-Aktie: Weniger Umsatz in den ersten Monaten 2023
Ausblick: BlackRock informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Kreuzfahrt-Sektor gerät unter die Räder: Carnival-Aktie fällt nach Hamas-Angriff auf Israel tief
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
McPhy Energy Aktie [Valor: 23862860 / ISIN: FR0011742329]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.10.2023 08:00:00

McPhy Energy: McPhy Announces the Lift of the CEOG Project Suspension

McPhy Energy
4.12 EUR -6.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • The suspension of the CEOG project is lifted following notification from the customer
  • This order includes the delivery of a high power electrolyzer, 16 MW Augmented McLyzer

Grenoble, October 13th, 2023 - 8:00 am CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces the lift of the CEOG project suspension which was formally notified by Siemens Energy.

As a reminder, the CEOG project includes the production of hydrogen thanks to a high power electrolyzer, Augmented McLyzer 16 MW, supplied by McPhy, linked to a solar photovoltaic park, coupled with a hydrogen storage unit and high-power fuel cells to reduce the carbon footprint related to the supply of electricity to 10,000 households in French Guiana.

This resumption follows the suspension by the customer of the execution of its order, announced in April, which resulted in the delay of the CEOG project and postponement of the supply of the electrolyzer by McPhy. Following this lift, McPhy has taken actions to resume the project execution and to provide the full supply of its equipment within the second half of 2024.

Upcoming financial event: 2023 Annual Revenue: February 5, 2024, after market close

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap 
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 

Follow us on
@McPhyEnergy            

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu McPhy Energy SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu McPhy Energy SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Im heutigen Experteninterview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss erklärt Christian Jetzer von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH wie man seine Situation in der Pensionskasse verbessern kann und was hinter der AHV Reform 2024 steckt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
12.10.23 Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
12.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Chancen nach der Korrektur/Cloud/KI - Zukunftsweisendes Tech-Trio
12.10.23 SMI mit angezogener Handbremse
12.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Erholung geht in die nächste Runde
12.10.23 Marktüberblick: FMC und Fresenius SE sacken ab
11.10.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'422.36 19.99 3YSSMU
Short 11'678.55 13.66 SMIR9U
Short 12'124.82 8.94 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'979.77 12.10.2023 17:31:44
Long 10'538.78 19.63 A7SSMU
Long 10'318.78 13.57 EHSSMU
Long 9'886.43 8.87 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
US-Verbraucherpreise steigen mehr als erwartet: Wall Street verliert zum Handelsende -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche legt neue Langzeitdaten für Ocrevus vor
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Massiver Wertverlust: So steht es wirklich um die Wertentwicklung von NFTs
VAT-Aktie klettert dennoch: VAT macht deutlich weniger Umsatz
Birkenstock mit IPO-Fiasko - Birkenstock-Aktie schliesst deutlich unter Ausgabepreis
Givaudan-Aktie dennoch positiv: Givaudan erzielt weniger Umsatz
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursplus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit