McPhy Energy Aktie [Valor: 23862860 / ISIN: FR0011742329]
27.05.2024 07:30:00

McPhy Energy: Hytlantic and McPhy agree to terminate cooperation agreement

McPhy Energy
Grenoble, May 27, 2024 – 7:30 am CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that Hytlantic and McPhy agreed to terminate their cooperation in the frame of the GreenH2Atlantic project.

The decision follows an in-depth assessment of the activities performed and outcomes of the partnership between Hytlantic and McPhy over the past few years during project development, and the outlook for the progress of those activities and results going forward.

Hytlantic remains committed to the development and success of the project.

McPhy Group will continue to focus on implementing its strategy, aiming to become one of the leading electrolyzer company in Europe, contributing to the ramp-up and development of low carbon hydrogen.

________________________________

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

ABOUT HYTLANTIC

HYTLANTIC is the promoter of the GreenH2Atlantic project which has the aim to develop 100MW of green hydrogen in Sines, Portugal to supply the local refinery and blend in the Natural Gas grid.

________________________________

CONTACTS

McPhy 
 

Investor Relations
NewCap
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations
DGM conseil
Pascal POGAM
(p.pogam@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 03 62 27 65)
Sophie BODIN
(s.bodin@dgm-conseil.fr / T. +33 (0)6 08 81 77 57)


Hytlantic 
contact@greenh2atlantic.com 

Attachment


