McPhy Energy Aktie
27.07.2023 19:30:00

McPhy : Announcement of availability of the 2023 Half-Year Financial Report

McPhy Energy
8.18 EUR -2.15%
Announcement of availability of the 2023
Half-Year Financial Report

Grenoble, July 27, 2023 - 6:15 pm CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations) (the "Company"), announces today that it has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, its 2023 Half Year Financial Report.

It can be consulted or downloaded from the following websites:

- McPhy (www.mcphy-finance.com)

- the AMF (www.amf-france.org)

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS MCPHY

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Press Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 

Attachment


