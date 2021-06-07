SMI 11’631 0.5%  SPI 14’975 0.4%  Dow 34’605 -0.4%  DAX 15’677 -0.1%  Euro 1.0946 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.2%  Gold 1’895 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’055 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.2%  Öl 71.7 -0.2% 
07.06.2021 19:04:00

McNICHOLS® Announces Relocation of its Metals Service Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --McNICHOLS CO. is excited to announce the upcoming expansion and relocation of its Charlotte Metals Service Center. We have proudly provided Perforated and Expanded Metals, Wire Mesh, Designer Metals, Gratings and Floorings Products to customers in Charlotte and the surrounding areas since 1998.

Beginning on June 14, 2021, McNICHOLS will be serving customers from Airport South Logistics Park at 6020 Airport Drive, Suite 100—less than ten miles from its current location on Distribution Center Drive and approximately six miles from downtown Charlotte. 

The new facility is located adjacent to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard. With nearly double the size of warehouse space for inventory capacity, this expansion will allow McNICHOLS to better serve its customers in the Queen City and surrounding Carolina markets. 

At nearly 24,000 square feet, the Charlotte warehouse will carry a dedicated stock of the company's vast inventory of Perforated Metal, Expanded Metal and Wire Mesh, as well as Bar Grating, Plank Grating and Fiberglass Grating. The new facility will also increase the space for metal processing equipment and welding capabilities for cut-to-size or custom projects.

Ultimately, the company views the new location as a way to provide superior Service, Quality and Performance. 

Scott McNichols, President of McNICHOLS affirms, "The decision to relocate to a larger facility in Charlotte is part of our continued commitment to providing customers with the highest level of service possible. An expanded location, more Specialty Metals and Fiberglass products, and an outstanding team of employees ready to serve equal an overall improved experience for our customers. We are excited to be in a position to contribute to a growing local economy in a greater way too."

More information about the Charlotte Metals Service Center is available at mcnichols.com/locations/charlotte or by contacting McNICHOLS at 866.806.7232.

McNICHOLS, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, operates 19 Metals Service Centers strategically placed coast-to-coast with a dedicated staff and communication network in place to serve customers nationwide. The company has the logistics network needed to provide fast, efficient and exceptional service. Family-owned and founded in 1952, McNICHOLS was established on Christian values, high ethical standards, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

