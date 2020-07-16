McMinnville Volkswagen Dealership Promotes Volkswagen Tiguan Special Offers

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The popular compact crossover SUV from Volkswagen called the "Tiguan" is now available at McMinnville Volkswagen and can be purchased or leased with several special offers. Shoppers need to qualify for these special offers, but qualified customers can pay less per month for a lease or get great deals on financing.

One of the special offers available for the Volkswagen Tiguan gives qualified buyers 0% APR for 72 months. This offer ends August 31st and applies to 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan models financed through Volkswagen Credit.

Qualified Lessees can obtain a monthly payment of only $249 for a 39-month term. Signing for this lease requires $2,999 to sign and applies to leasing a 2020 Tiguan S with 4MOTION® with automatic transmission. This offer expires July 31st, 2020.

There is also a special offer for military, veterans and first responders. Those who qualify for this offer can receive a $500 bonus. This offer applies to the purchase or leasing of a new, unused Volkswagen Tiguan or any other Volkswagen vehicle. This offer ends January 4th, 2021.

One offer, entitled Graduation is already paying off uses the Volkswagen College Graduate Program to give qualified graduates a $500 contract bonus to lease or purchase a new unused Volkswagen through Volkswagen Credit. This offer lasts until January 4th, 2021. Graduates interested in this offer should review the full terms of this offer to make sure they qualify.

Another offer for 0% APR is available. This offer lasts 72 months and is only available to highly qualified customers. This offer is also limited to 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan models only. Customers interested in this offer need to apply by August 31st, 2020. Other 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan offers are available for those who would prefer the outgoing model year.

The McMinnville Volkswagen dealership is located at 1920 NE Hwy 99W McMinnville, Oregon, 97128. McMinnville area drivers interested in applying for any of these offers should visit the dealership, chat with a representative online, or call 877-721-5794.

