16.07.2020 05:00:00

McMinnville Volkswagen Dealership Promotes Volkswagen Tiguan Special Offers

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The popular compact crossover SUV from Volkswagen called the "Tiguan" is now available at McMinnville Volkswagen and can be purchased or leased with several special offers. Shoppers need to qualify for these special offers, but qualified customers can pay less per month for a lease or get great deals on financing.

One of the special offers available for the Volkswagen Tiguan gives qualified buyers 0% APR for 72 months. This offer ends August 31st and applies to 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan models financed through Volkswagen Credit.

Qualified Lessees can obtain a monthly payment of only $249 for a 39-month term. Signing for this lease requires $2,999 to sign and applies to leasing a 2020 Tiguan S with 4MOTION® with automatic transmission. This offer expires July 31st, 2020.

There is also a special offer for military, veterans and first responders. Those who qualify for this offer can receive a $500 bonus. This offer applies to the purchase or leasing of a new, unused Volkswagen Tiguan or any other Volkswagen vehicle. This offer ends January 4th, 2021.

One offer, entitled Graduation is already paying off uses the Volkswagen College Graduate Program to give qualified graduates a $500 contract bonus to lease or purchase a new unused Volkswagen through Volkswagen Credit. This offer lasts until January 4th, 2021. Graduates interested in this offer should review the full terms of this offer to make sure they qualify.

Another offer for 0% APR is available. This offer lasts 72 months and is only available to highly qualified customers. This offer is also limited to 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan models only. Customers interested in this offer need to apply by August 31st, 2020. Other 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan offers are available for those who would prefer the outgoing model year.

The McMinnville Volkswagen dealership is located at 1920 NE Hwy 99W McMinnville, Oregon, 97128. McMinnville area drivers interested in applying for any of these offers should visit the dealership, chat with a representative online, or call 877-721-5794.

 

SOURCE McMinnville Volkswagen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.56
6.68 %
The Swatch Grp 207.80
5.86 %
Lonza Grp 562.40
4.54 %
Adecco Group 46.86
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 64.34
2.78 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
UBS Group 11.39
0.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.70
0.36 %
Geberit 487.00
0.29 %
Swisscom 496.60
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.07.20
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
15.07.20
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktie aktuell: Dufry auf grünem Terrain
Apple-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Apple muss doch keinen Rekord-Steuerbetrag in Irland nachzahlen
Finanzaufsicht Bafin verdächtigt Wirecard-Ex-Chef Braun des Insiderhandels - Wirecard-Aktie sinkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB