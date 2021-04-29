McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital Workers Vote To Join Teamsters Local 332

FLINT, Mich., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health care workers at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital in Michigan have voted in favor of representation by Teamsters Local 332.

The 110 workers make up a technical unit, including workers critical to diagnosing COVID-19. The workers who joined the union include respiratory therapists, CT and ultrasound technologists and emergency room technicians, along with numerous other job classifications.

Workers at McLaren Lapeer united over concerns including reductions in staffing, as well as pay based on a scale that includes the performance of other types of workers in the individual's evaluation.

"This group came to us prior to the pandemic because they knew our reputation for strong representation of workers in health care, and felt they were not being recognized for the life-saving work that they do," said Nina Bugbee, President of Local 332 and Director of the Teamsters Health Care Division. "They endured an anti-worker, anti-union campaign by their employer during a pandemic and came out strong, deciding to form their union. We're looking forward to sitting at the table to negotiate an agreement that is worthy of and honors these important health care workers."

This victory for workers follows a vote in October 2020 by McLaren Flint Hospital medical technologists and medical technicians to join Local 332. They joined about 150 technical workers at McLaren Flint, including respiratory therapists and MRI technicians, who were already Local 332 members.

The Teamsters Health Care Division represents more than 50,000 workers including nurses, technical workers, doctors, blood collection personnel at American Red Cross, and many more classifications of workers.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

kdeniz@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mclaren-lapeer-region-hospital-workers-vote-to-join-teamsters-local-332-301279635.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 332