McLaren Health Care Wins 2019 Premier Alliance Excellence Award

Premier Inc. has named McLaren Health Care, a fully integrated health network serving Michigan and Indiana, the winner of the 2019 Richard A. Norling Premier Alliance Excellence Award.

McLaren’s system includes 14 hospitals; a 490-member physician network; commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 550,000 lives; a range of ambulatory surgery, imaging, home health and hospice centers and services; and the state’s largest cancer care network. Premier presented the annual award to McLaren for exemplifying the highest level of industry innovation and advancements in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care.

"A powerful network of more than 350 integrated healthcare facilities, McLaren is an industry leader that seizes the opportunities others hesitate to tackle,” said Susan DeVore, CEO of Premier. "Their deep commitment to delivering exceptional care has allowed them to transform the uncertainty of disruption into a powerful strategic tool. Premier’s 32-year partnership with McLaren is equally valued and we are honored to recognize them with the 2019 Premier Alliance Excellence Award.”

McLaren was selected from Premier’s nationwide alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers and organizations. The health system works in partnership with Premier on its business intelligence, clinical integration and growth strategy to deliver exceptional care to its communities. In doing so, the system has reversed the concept of the hospital to become less of a place one goes for care and more a portfolio of skills that come to the patient. Approximately 60 percent of its care is for outpatient services and 45 percent of its total net revenues are provided through its health insurance business.

"Every employee at McLaren works passionately and tirelessly to ensure the patients and communities we serve are our number one priority,” said Philip A. Incarnati, President and CEO of McLaren. "Our experience, desire to embrace the future and ability to succeed has allowed us to generate new concepts that are focused on doing what is best for every patient, every day. This award is a true testament to the steps McLaren has taken to achieve meaningful integration through innovation as one organic health system.”

McLaren’s supply chain partnership with Premier helps it achieve a year-over-year savings of approximately $10 million, allowing it to focus on new quality-driven approaches to care delivery. It also leverages Premier’s enterprise analytics platform to monitor and improve network utilization, reduce total cost of care for its beneficiaries and identify service line performance improvements, as well as automate and enhance its robust patient quality and safety dashboard. In doing so, the system has expanded telemedicine services to bring advanced treatments and personal consultations to its hospitals that are based in smaller communities, and sometimes right into patient homes.

Over the next 36 months, McLaren will invest more than $800 million of new construction, additions and renovation projects. Additionally, the system has invested heavily in bringing research benefits to its communities, reconfiguring its various research programs into a central McLaren Center for Research and Innovation.

McLaren accepted the Premier Alliance Excellence Award on June 19, 2019 in front of more than 4,000 peers during an awards ceremony held at Premier’s annual Breakthroughs Conference. Previous award winners include University Hospital (Cleveland), Baystate Health (Springfield, MA), Banner Health (Phoenix), Bon Secours Health System, Inc. (Marriottsville, MD), Inova (Falls Church, VA), Mercy Health (Cincinnati) and Texas Health Resources (Arlington, TX).

McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a fully integrated health network committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 550,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health and hospice providers, retail medical equipment showrooms, pharmacy services, and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan’s largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren has 26,000 employees and more than 90,300 network providers. Its operations are housed in more than 350 facilities serving Michigan and Indiana. www.mclaren.org

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

