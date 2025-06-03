Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.06.2025 00:15:36

McKesson Acquires 70% Stake In Core Ventures To Boost Community Oncology Access

McKesson
565.96 CHF 5.42%
(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) has acquired a 70 percent controlling stake in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures, LLC - Core Ventures, a business and administrative services firm created by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - FCS.

The $2.49 billion deal aims to strengthen community-based cancer care, enhance clinical development, and broaden access to quality treatment.

FCS retains a 30 percent interest and remains independently owned. With over 250 physicians and 280 advanced practice providers across nearly 100 Florida locations, FCS has now joined McKesson's US Oncology Network, a national initiative focused on delivering local, affordable, and effective cancer care.

McKesson emphasized that this acquisition supports its broader strategy to improve patient outcomes and drive innovation in oncology.

MCK is currently trading at $716.76, or 0.70% lower on the NYSE.

