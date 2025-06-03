McKesson Acquires 70% Stake In Core Ventures To Boost Community Oncology Access

(RTTNews) - McKesson Corporation (MCK) has acquired a 70 percent controlling stake in Community Oncology Revitalization Enterprise Ventures, LLC - Core Ventures, a business and administrative services firm created by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - FCS.

The $2.49 billion deal aims to strengthen community-based cancer care, enhance clinical development, and broaden access to quality treatment.

FCS retains a 30 percent interest and remains independently owned. With over 250 physicians and 280 advanced practice providers across nearly 100 Florida locations, FCS has now joined McKesson's US Oncology Network, a national initiative focused on delivering local, affordable, and effective cancer care.

McKesson emphasized that this acquisition supports its broader strategy to improve patient outcomes and drive innovation in oncology.

