07.05.2020 04:00:00

MCI Management Center Innsbruck: MCI Executive PHD Program Starts for the Fourth Time

Cooperation between the MCI, the University of Antwerp and the Antwerp Management School | Despite COVID unrestricted progress of program guaranteed | Applications are open, start of studies November 2020

INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-year Executive PhD Program with participants from all over the world is tailored to experienced, international executives and managers who wish to apply the latest research findings and academic expertise to complex economic issues, often associated with their professional activities. The internationally recognized doctoral program is jointly run by the University of Antwerp, Antwerp Management School and MCI. In Austria, the program is certified by AQ Austria.

The next cohort of students is scheduled to start in November 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic will not compromise the quality of the program. Markus Kittler, Academic Program Director at MCI, explains: "When we noticed early that international travel restrictions would remain in place for considerable time, we converted the on campus modules into hybrid and online modules. This ensures that the participants can complete the PhD program as planned without any ramifications for the duration or quality of the program."

The modules this autumn will therefore take place online. The MCI can draw on several years of expertise in the field of online learning. "We already started to convert our MBA programs to blended learning with mobile and online formats several years ago. This expertise now helps us to further develop the Executive PhD program in a highly professional manner with regard to the new requirements and to provide students with optimal support," adds Susanne E. Herzog, Head of the Executive Education Department at MCI. The on-campus formats will return once the health risks are manageable and travel restrictions are lifted.

Detailed information on program, application and admission procedures can be found at https://www.mci.edu/en/study/executive-phd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164816/Herzog_Kittler.jpg  
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164817/MCI.jpg

Press Contact: Ulrike Fuchs, ulrike.fuchs@mci.edu, Tel. +43 (0)512 2070-1527

SOURCE MCI Management Center Innsbruck

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.50
2.14 %
Roche Hldg G 347.10
1.95 %
Novartis 83.63
1.44 %
Geberit 419.50
1.16 %
Nestle 102.78
0.94 %
The Swatch Grp 181.10
-0.98 %
UBS Group 9.36
-1.43 %
CS Group 8.00
-1.45 %
ABB 17.35
-1.81 %
Adecco Group 39.78
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
06.05.20
Vontobel: Microsoft überzeugt
06.05.20
Equities: Will Early Trends in Select Sectors Last?
06.05.20
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab
Landis+Gyr verzeichnet 2019/20 den erwarteten Umsatzrückgang - Aktie fällt
Relief Therapeutics startet Phase-2-Studie mit Aviptadil gegen COVID-19 - Aktie gewinnt
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen zu sehen. In Deutschland rutschte der DAX in die Verlustzone ab. Der Dow Jones zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte lange unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB