MCH Group continues its progress with a strong first half year result, further strengthening profitability

MCH Group delivered another positive performance in the first half of 2026. This marked the fourth consecutive positive half-year result – despite a challenging geopolitical environment that particularly affected operations in the Middle East.

EBITDA rose to CHF 34.3 million, with an increase of CHF 15.4 million versus the prior-year period. Operating revenue reached CHF 248.8 million, showing a double-digit growth year on year (+12%). This growth is the result of a semester marked by the successful launch of Art Basel Qatar and delivering important events for the business units Live Marketing Solutions and MCH Exhibitions & Events. This was supported by disciplined execution and improving operational efficiency across MCH Group's business – a solid foundation for sustainable profitability.

Consolidated key figures at a glance (prior-year period 2025 in brackets):

– Operating income: CHF 248.8 million (CHF 222.4 million, +12%)

– EBITDA: CHF 34.3 million (CHF 18.9 million)

– Net profit: CHF 18.6 million (CHF 5.3 million)

The increase in operating income compared to the prior-year period was mainly driven by the first edition of Art Basel Qatar as well as CONEXPO in Las Vegas and Swissbau in Basel, all of which were held in the first half of the year. The more favourable timing of CES within the year also contributed positively. This was partially offset by lower income at expomobilia, negative currency effects as well as the impact that the conflict in the Middle East.

Solid performance across our business segments

In the first half of 2026, MCH Group operated in a complex scenario: the broader art market recovering from two subdued years, tariffs impacting MC2 stands building cost and the Middle East crisis. Against this backdrop, the core business proved to be resilient and performed strongly: Art Basel Hong Kong delivered a successful edition, while Art Basel in Basel continued to demonstrate its world leadership. An additional highlight was the first European presentation of Zero 10, MCH Group's global initiative for art in the digital age.

MCH Exhibitions & Events also delivered a solid performance: Swissbau confirmed its position as Switzerland's largest construction and real estate fair. The health.tech | global summit celebrated its premiere in March, bringing around 6,000 participants from around the world to Basel. This was complemented by sustained guest event and congress activity across Basel and Zurich, including FESSH and the debut of the Microsoft AI Tour in Zurich. With Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair, MCH Group and Informa Markets announced the launch of a new trade fair for jewellery and watches, set to premiere in Basel in spring 2027 – the first step in a broader engagement with Informa Markets.

The Live Marketing Solutions division delivered a strong first half, completing more than 875 projects. MC² supported flagship US events including CES and CONEXPO, both of which confirmed record attendance. expomobilia successfully delivered the inaugural Art Basel Qatar.

Navigating geopolitical headwinds

MCH Global's business was significantly impacted by the conflict in the Middle East, with clients cancelling all live events from the beginning of March. The situation has since gradually improved, with activities expected to return to normal in the fourth quarter, albeit with a focus on local audiences.

Expanding into high-growth formats

In line with its strategy of expanding into new, high-growth formats, MCH Group also announced a 20% equity stake in Jupiter Festival Miami – a step that extends its presence in the North American live entertainment market and opens promising opportunities for future collaboration. Preparations are also underway for the Futurific Institute, with a first edition envisaged for 2028 in Basel.

«The first half of 2026 has shown that the steps we have taken are delivering results – with Art Basel Qatar, we have opened up a new growth region, while our business as a whole has once again demonstrated its strength and resilience», says Andrea Zappia, Group CEO a.i. and Chairman of the Board of MCH Group.

Half-Year Report 2026: https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/reports

Ad hoc announcements: https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements