MCH Aktie 3954285 / CH0039542854
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
17.09.2026 07:00:05
MCH Group continues its progress with a strong first half year result, further strengthening profitability
|
MCH Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. LR 53
Basel, 17 September 2026
MCH Group delivered another positive performance in the first half of 2026. This marked the fourth consecutive positive half-year result – despite a challenging geopolitical environment that particularly affected operations in the Middle East.
EBITDA rose to CHF 34.3 million, with an increase of CHF 15.4 million versus the prior-year period. Operating revenue reached CHF 248.8 million, showing a double-digit growth year on year (+12%). This growth is the result of a semester marked by the successful launch of Art Basel Qatar and delivering important events for the business units Live Marketing Solutions and MCH Exhibitions & Events. This was supported by disciplined execution and improving operational efficiency across MCH Group's business – a solid foundation for sustainable profitability.
Consolidated key figures at a glance (prior-year period 2025 in brackets):
The increase in operating income compared to the prior-year period was mainly driven by the first edition of Art Basel Qatar as well as CONEXPO in Las Vegas and Swissbau in Basel, all of which were held in the first half of the year. The more favourable timing of CES within the year also contributed positively. This was partially offset by lower income at expomobilia, negative currency effects as well as the impact that the conflict in the Middle East.
Solid performance across our business segments
MCH Exhibitions & Events also delivered a solid performance: Swissbau confirmed its position as Switzerland's largest construction and real estate fair. The health.tech | global summit celebrated its premiere in March, bringing around 6,000 participants from around the world to Basel. This was complemented by sustained guest event and congress activity across Basel and Zurich, including FESSH and the debut of the Microsoft AI Tour in Zurich. With Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair, MCH Group and Informa Markets announced the launch of a new trade fair for jewellery and watches, set to premiere in Basel in spring 2027 – the first step in a broader engagement with Informa Markets.
The Live Marketing Solutions division delivered a strong first half, completing more than 875 projects. MC² supported flagship US events including CES and CONEXPO, both of which confirmed record attendance. expomobilia successfully delivered the inaugural Art Basel Qatar.
Navigating geopolitical headwinds
Expanding into high-growth formats
«The first half of 2026 has shown that the steps we have taken are delivering results – with Art Basel Qatar, we have opened up a new growth region, while our business as a whole has once again demonstrated its strength and resilience», says Andrea Zappia, Group CEO a.i. and Chairman of the Board of MCH Group.
Half-Year Report 2026: https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/reports
About MCH Group
Media Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MCH Group AG
|Messeplatz 10
|4058 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 200 20 20
|E-mail:
|info@mch-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mch-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0039542854
|Valor:
|3954285
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2400398
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2400398 17-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief
Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu MCH
|
07:00
|MCH Group continues its progress with a strong first half year result, further strengthening profitability (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|MCH Group setzt Erfolgskurs mit starkem Halbjahresergebnis fort und steigert die Profitabilität weiter (EQS Group)
|
16.09.26
|SPI-Wert MCH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein MCH-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
14.09.26
|Startup Nights ziehen von Winterthur nach Zürich (AWP)
|
14.09.26
|Startup Nights ziehen ab 2027 in die Messe Zürich (EQS Group)
|
09.09.26
|SPI-Titel MCH-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in MCH von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.ch)
|
02.09.26
|SPI-Wert MCH-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MCH von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
26.08.26
|SPI-Papier MCH-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in MCH von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu MCH
Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch mit Aufschlägen, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls aufwärts notierte. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.