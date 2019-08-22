22.08.2019 14:28:00

McGraw-Hill Expands its Connect Master Suite of Next Generation, Digital-First Adaptive Learning Materials for College Students

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw-Hill, the leader in learning science and digital learning tools, has announced the expansion of its Connect Master® suite of course materials, with more than 60,000 college students expected to use these innovative, digital-first products this fall. Built with McGraw-Hill's adaptive technology, Connect Master courses provide affordable active learning experiences to improve students' engagement, critical thinking skills and ability to apply knowledge to real-world challenges.

Connect Master products are currently available in six course areas – Non-Majors Biology, Economics, Principles of Marketing, Introduction to Business, Computer Concepts and Student Success. Additional courses, including Introduction to Communication and Principles of Management, are expected to be added in 2020, and the company has plans to continue the expansion to cover more than 35 top course areas within the next few years.

For more information about Connect Master, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/highered/connect/master.html

"Our goal is to provide affordable, engaging solutions that help instructors set their students up for success and learn real-world skills," said Scott Virkler, Chief Product and Operating Officer for higher education at McGraw-Hill. "We know that students don't always read the textbook and can struggle to apply the concepts they learn, especially in introductory courses. At the same time, instructors have told us they want more control over the structure and sequencing of content, and they want ease-of-use so that they can focus their time on teaching. With Connect Master, we challenged ourselves to leverage technology, content and pedagogy in a whole new way to address these customer challenges and improve learning outcomes."

Built to align with instructional goals using adaptive, modular technology, Connect Master gives instructors the flexibility to configure and tailor material by topic or key learning objective. Course content is dynamic, highly interactive and continually updated to ensure it is current. Key concepts are enhanced by adaptive questions, individualized study tools, practical assessments and other learning resources for students.

"We recognize the importance of maintaining instructors' academic freedom. We work hard to preserve 'choice' – whether that means choice across various print or digital options, purchase or rental options, or delivery options such as Inclusive Access," said Virkler. "Having a digital learning solution where print or eBook is an optional supplement is what instructors and students have been asking for, and McGraw-Hill is the only learning company able to do this at scale today. It is imperative that we give instructors the 21st century digital tools they need to take their students beyond basic learning to mastery with real-world application."

Through this active, application-based learning approach, students are empowered to practice and demonstrate what they know, progressing through the course as they master each topic. 

"Connect Master is an exciting new approach to courseware that enables me to focus more of my time on engaging students and teaching," said David Switzer, Associate Professor of Economics at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and early adopter of Connect Master for Economics. "Not only are my students now more engaged, but they are 'learning by doing' and earning higher grades."

At Saint Charles Community College in Missouri, instructor Margaret Johnson's use of Connect Master for Biology has, she says, resulted in significant student engagement improvements by using real-world examples, such as a measles outbreak, to bring the course material to life. "This product fully engages the instructor and students in themes that are relevant in real life. I've noticed that my students now ask more questions and are more engaged with the material. They genuinely want to know more and can see the vital connections to their own lives beyond the classroom," Johnson said.

McGraw-Hill
McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:
Tyler Reed
McGraw-Hill
(646) 766-2951
tyler.reed@mheducation.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcgraw-hill-expands-its-connect-master-suite-of-next-generation-digital-first-adaptive-learning-materials-for-college-students-300905504.html

SOURCE McGraw-Hill Education

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:19
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltiges Investieren & Apple / Netflix
10:30
Home Depot – Ausbruch auf Rekordhoch
09:13
Vontobel: Callable BRC auf Bierbrauer - bis morgen in Zeichnung
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EU-Kommission prüft anscheinend Facebook-Währung Libra - Bitcoin verliert
Evolva-Aktie schiesst 25 Prozent hoch: Evolva steigert Produkt- und F&E-Umsatz deutlich
Sunrise-Aktie verliert: Sunrise mit rückläufigem Umsatz im zweiten Quartal - Profitabilität gesteigert
OSRAM-Aktie im Plus, ams-Aktie schwächer: OSRAM hat Stillhalteabkommen mit ams aufgehoben
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Walmart klagt gegen Tesla wegen brennender Solarmodule
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert mehr als 50 Prozent: ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
Tesla in der Top-10: So sieht das Depot von George Soros aus
SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Feintool-Aktie fällt: Feintool verkauft im ersten Halbjahr weniger und verzichtet auf Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag abwärts. Der DAX schafft den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB