26.09.2019 12:55:00

McDonald's Tests New Plant-Based Burger in Canada

The New P.L.T. Made Exclusively by McDonald's with Beyond Meat®, Available in Select Restaurants Beginning September 30, 2019 For a Limited Time 

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's will be conducting a 12-week test of a new plant-based burger called the P.L.T., which stands for Plant. Lettuce. Tomato. in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario, starting September 30. The P.L.T. is made with a Beyond Meat® plant-based patty that has been crafted exclusively by McDonald's, for McDonald's, to deliver the iconic taste customers know and love. 

The P.L.T., made exclusively by McDonald’s with Beyond Meat®, will be available for a limited time in select restaurants in Canada, beginning September 30, 2019. (PRNewsfoto/McDonald's Corporation)

"McDonald's has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food—and now, we're extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger," said Ann Wahlgren, McDonald's Vice President of Global Menu Strategy. "We've been working on our recipe and now we're ready to hear feedback from our customers."  

The McDonald's P.L.T. is a delicious, juicy, perfectly dressed plant-based burger on a warm, soft, sesame seed bun with the iconic McDonald's taste customers have come to love from McDonald's. Featuring a plant-based patty with no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or artificial preservatives, it's a great-tasting "open wide and sink your teeth into it" sandwich. The P.L.T. will be priced at $6.49 CAD plus tax. 

Global tests like these offer innovation and variety to customers in a test market while McDonald's stays laser-focused on running great restaurants around the world. 

"During this test, we're excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what's best for their customers," said Wahlgren. "This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations." 

For more information, visit mcdonalds.ca/plt

About McDonald's  
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93 percent of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

 

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

