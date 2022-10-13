Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
McDonald's Aktie [Valor: 950605 / ISIN: US5801351017]
14.10.2022 00:30:00

McDONALD'S RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10%

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The dividend increase of 10% over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a continued focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders. 

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding McDonald's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect McDonald's expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, McDonald's does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. McDonald's business results are subject to a variety of risks, including those that are described in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-raises-quarterly-cash-dividend-by-10-301649093.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

