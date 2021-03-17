SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1008 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’732 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’185 0.7%  Dollar 0.9248 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.5% 

17.03.2021 03:00:00

McDonald's Malaysia Chooses Netcore Customer Experience Platform to Drive-up Online Conversions

McDonald's aims to scale engagement with its mammoth customer base through the AI-powered engagement and experience platform

Netcore exerts dominance in the food-tech customer-engagement space by adding McDonald's to their list of clients

Both parties align on engagement and conversion KPIs for the brand with a high-touch model

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's, the global fast-food giant has selected Netcore, the world's leading customer experience platform, as their platform of choice to boost online conversions and deliveries in Malaysia.

 

 

McDonald's will leverage Netcore's Email and Marketing Automation to engage customers

The online ordering journey has been a key focus area for the McDonald's team. The experience of the customer is an integral part of the journey and the team looks at Netcore's AI-powered platform to help them smoothen the experience through enhanced email delivery and intelligent automation resulting in more orders for the brand.

Netcore stood out due to exceptional customer success expertise and KPI ownership

Netcore has the unique advantage of having worked with some of the biggest Foodtech brands on an accountable model of KPI ownership. The customer success team comprises vertical experts who work with brands to drive those KPIs and report on them, which adds a dependable layer of accountability and shared ownership, resulting in guaranteed results.

Zaid Hasman, Senior Director Digital Customer Engagement , McDonald's Malaysia: We have a sophisticated user engagement and retention strategy at McDonald's, and Netcore's platform and vision are align with ours in creating continuous value for our customers. With Netcore's expertise, we trust that we will consistently connect with our customers through their user journey online, bringing feel good moments to them anytime, anywhere.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions: The customer-centricity of McDonald's as a brand reflects at every customer touchpoint. They are obsessed with delivering the right message to the right people at the right time, and so are we. The scale of McDonald's is exciting for us. With our unique expertise of serving brands in food-tech, we are confident of achieving astronomical results in an expedited timeframe.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, UBS Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
16.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere unf 5.50% Coupon p.a. auf Schweizer Titel
16.03.21 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Credit Suisse mit bestem Start seit zehn Jahren
Einstieg in Kryptoversum: BlackRock wendet sich wohl Bitcoin & Co. zu
Varta-Aktie hebt ab: Varta setzt auf Batterien für Elektroautos
Thrombose-Fälle nach AstraZeneca-Impfung bisher kaum einzuschätzen - EMA hält vorerst an Impfstoff fest
Moderna testet Corona-Impfstoff an Babys und Kindern - Moderna-Aktie schiesst hoch
Chancen durch Nichtverkauf: Sollten Investoren Gewinne nicht frühzeitig mitnehmen?
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie erreicht neuen Höchststand: Partners Group verdient 2020 weniger
Sensirion-Aktie springt an: Sensirion erzielt 2020 deutliches Umsatzplus - Abflauen der Nachfrage erwartet
Tecan-Aktie nach Jahreszahlen gesucht: Tecan mit Gewinnsprung im Coronajahr 2020

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit