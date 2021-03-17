McDonald's Malaysia Chooses Netcore Customer Experience Platform to Drive-up Online Conversions

McDonald's aims to scale engagement with its mammoth customer base through the AI-powered engagement and experience platform

Netcore exerts dominance in the food-tech customer-engagement space by adding McDonald's to their list of clients

Both parties align on engagement and conversion KPIs for the brand with a high-touch model

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's, the global fast-food giant has selected Netcore, the world's leading customer experience platform, as their platform of choice to boost online conversions and deliveries in Malaysia.

McDonald's will leverage Netcore's Email and Marketing Automation to engage customers

The online ordering journey has been a key focus area for the McDonald's team. The experience of the customer is an integral part of the journey and the team looks at Netcore's AI-powered platform to help them smoothen the experience through enhanced email delivery and intelligent automation resulting in more orders for the brand.

Netcore stood out due to exceptional customer success expertise and KPI ownership

Netcore has the unique advantage of having worked with some of the biggest Foodtech brands on an accountable model of KPI ownership. The customer success team comprises vertical experts who work with brands to drive those KPIs and report on them, which adds a dependable layer of accountability and shared ownership, resulting in guaranteed results.

Zaid Hasman, Senior Director Digital Customer Engagement , McDonald's Malaysia: We have a sophisticated user engagement and retention strategy at McDonald's, and Netcore's platform and vision are align with ours in creating continuous value for our customers. With Netcore's expertise, we trust that we will consistently connect with our customers through their user journey online, bringing feel good moments to them anytime, anywhere.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions: The customer-centricity of McDonald's as a brand reflects at every customer touchpoint. They are obsessed with delivering the right message to the right people at the right time, and so are we. The scale of McDonald's is exciting for us. With our unique expertise of serving brands in food-tech, we are confident of achieving astronomical results in an expedited timeframe.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg