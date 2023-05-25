Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'325 -0.5%  SPI 14'908 -0.4%  Dow 32'765 -0.1%  DAX 15'794 -0.3%  Euro 0.9718 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.1%  Gold 1'941 -0.9%  Bitcoin 23'973 0.6%  Dollar 0.9057 0.1%  Öl 76.3 -2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Plug Power-Aktie im Sinkflug: So optimistisch blickt CEO Marsh dennoch in die Zukunft
Ausgabeaufschlag, Tracking Error, thesaurierend - Begriffe rund um ETFs und Fonds schnell erklärt
Änderungen im Depot der Commerzbank: US-Aktien der Commerzbank im ersten Quartal 2023
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Bitcoin Ordinals: Was hinter den Bitcoin NFTs steckt und wie sie sich von Ethereum-basierten NFTs abheben
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882VAT31186490Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

McDonald's Aktie [Valor: 950605 / ISIN: US5801351017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.05.2023 00:30:00

McDONALD'S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

McDonald's
258.49 CHF -2.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on June 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

Upcoming Communications
For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301835152.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu McDonald's Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten