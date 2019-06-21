McDermott's IP Practice Lauded for Creative Strategies, Clarity of Purpose and Client Commitment

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery's Intellectual Property Practice Group has been widely recognized this month by IP influencers including IAM Patent 1000, Managing IP – IP Stars and Chambers USA.

"We know how challenging it is for business leaders to drive growth and defend market position in a constantly evolving IP landscape. That's why we deliver actionable recommendations in the boardroom, at the deal table and in the courtroom as we partner with clients to mitigate risk and capitalize on opportunity." In response to these honors, leader of McDermott's Global Intellectual Property Practice Nicole Jantzi said, "We're grateful to our clients and these prestigious organizations for recognizing the group's clarity of purpose and strong momentum."

The "excellent" and "very client-focused" IP group was shortlisted for "Team of the Year" by Chambers USA in recognition of their "outstanding quality of lawyering."Nicole Jantzi and John Dabney, head of McDermott's Trademark Litigation Practice, represented the practice at the awards ceremony held in Washington, DC.

In IAM Patent 1000 the team secured silver and bronze placements across the US and Germany and had more than a dozen individual lawyer recommendations, demonstrating its business savvy and technical acumen. The practice moved up the ranks to Silver Band in DC: Litigation for its deep bench of experienced lawyers, including "superb, creative and aggressive litigators," and overall capacity to be "all things to all innovators." The team in Massachusetts is noted for "the comprehensiveness of its patent practice, rich life sciences industry experience and unbreakable courtroom confidence." In Germany, the Firm "has its finger firmly on the pulse, with razor-sharp expertise in future-facing areas…and invests in outstanding client care to boot."

IAM Patent 1000 highlights:

United States: DC Metro Area – Silver Band in Litigation; Recommended in Prosecution

United States: Massachusetts – Silver Band in Litigation; Recommended in Prosecution and Transactions

United States: California – Bronze Band in Litigation

Germany – Bronze Band in Infringement

Ranked lawyers:

Kristina Bieker

Sarah Columbia

Michael Fogarty

William Gaede

Edward (Jed) Gordon

Henrik Holzapfel

Nicole Jantzi

Charles McMahon

Judy Mohr

Jay Reiziss

Paul Schoenhard

Ahsan Shaikh

Thomas Steindler

Boris Uphoff

This year McDermott also secured strong rankings in Managing IP – IP Stars, with recognition in the US and regionally for its work in patent litigation and prosecution for life sciences and technology companies in particular. For the first time, the team was listed as "Recommended" in Trademark in Illinois and maintained its position as "Highly Recommended" in Patent Prosecution in District of Columbia and in both Trademark Contentious and Trademark Prosecution in California.

Sarah Columbia continues to be included in Managing IP's Top 250 Women in IP for her skill and experience defending clients' most valuable assets, particularly in the life sciences space. In addition to Sarah, Jorge Arciniega, William Gaede and Christina Martini were listed among this year's IP Stars.

For full Managing IP rankings, please click here.

