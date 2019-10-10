McDermott Convenes Hottest Dealmakers At Private Equity Forum

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, the leading healthcare law firm, is hosting its 7th annual Healthcare Services Private Equity Leadership Forum on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace.

"The healthcare private equity market has never been hotter and the opportunities--and challenges--for our clients have never been greater," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott Will & Emery and Chair of the conference.

"Our Forum is the single premiere event that brings together more than 300 innovative healthcare executives, investors, bankers and corporate leaders to discuss ways to maximize these opportunities, avoid the pitfalls and build for success," he added. "The insights that emerge and the connections that are made are truly unique to this event, and we look forward to making this our best yet."

In 2018, Forum participants and their funds represented more than $3.2 trillion in AUM. The 2019 Forum is expected to be the largest in the event's seven-year history.

Panel topics will include:

Trends in Healthcare Investing - Moderator: Ira Coleman

Spotlight on Practice Management - Moderator: Jerry Sokol

Market Outlook on Behavioral Health Investing - Moderator: Joel Rush

The Investment Bankers' Perspective on Healthcare Services - Moderator: Kristian Werling

Value Investing: Creativity with Distressed Situations - Moderator: Felicia Perlman

Investing In and Navigating Managed Care - Moderator: Kate McDonald

View from the Hill & Beyond: Policy Updates Impacting Healthcare Services - Moderator: Jason Caron

Evolving Investments in Pharmacy Services - Moderator: Karen Gibbs

The event is open to the media, but advanced notice is required and the event is on background-basis only and not for attribution. To register, please contact Stephen Hastings at shastings@mwe.com or +1 202 756 8052 or Rebecca Shore at rshore@mwe.com or +1 202 756 8987.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading healthcare law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

