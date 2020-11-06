SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
06.11.2020 03:00:00

McCoy Holdings has delved into a new business of On-Demand Enterprise Solution (ODES)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2004, the 16-year-old McCoy Holdings has an unprecedented track record of aiding their customers with their valuable assistance in supply chain management and IoT apps solutions. They help businesses in component manufacturing and distribution, along with business consultancy and advisory services. McCoy has made some major waves in R&D and business transformation through Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy and branding. They have a mission to help their customers maximize their business value with new technology, and digital media.

With their new services launching in On-Demand Enterprise Solution (ODES), McCoy Holdings aim to provide the customers with the highest form of virtual aid in managing their business models. ODES helps businesses to have an easier time managing essentially all of their departments. Its solution is built to keep logs and provide the right statistics at the right time when needed, with the help of a few clicks.

The information can be instilled into the mainframe for a business, and it will be assessed with efficiency and accuracy. ODES will help the companies take necessary actions when need be with little to no human assistance. The system will equip the employees to take steps on the information put in with a few simple management tools, making their jobs much less taxing and more effortless.

With ODES, All-In-One Solution, having various systems for different jobs would not be necessary, as it is all doable with a single all-inclusive solution. ODES has extensively flexible parameters and can be easily customized. It is a highly scalable software that aids businesses of all sizes and forms to incorporate and make perfect use of it easily.

The ODES solution is there to virtually solve the workload issues in every department of a company, making it easier to manage the business without having a bigger manual workforce. It offers every department for a business on a single platform. This automated system can take care of the company's accounting, payroll and finances, human resources, research and development, inventory ventures, supply chain management, digital transformation, and eCommerce portal. Besides that, ODES is also offering custom industry specific solutions to automate the processes and increase productivity.

With such an elaborate digitally managed system at hand for any business, the company's management and progress virtually have no bounds. It can flourish, leaving all the worries for ODES to handle on its own.

Website: https://www.odes.com.sg, https://www.mccoy.com.sg

SOURCE McCoy Holdings

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl: Biden mit guten Chancen auf Wahlsieg - Trump behauptet erneut, er habe gewonnen
Bullishe Krypto-Prognose: Bitcoin laut Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones beste Inflationsabsicherung
Warren Buffett kaufte Berkshire-Aktien für neun Milliarden Dollar zurück
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
KW 45: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl: Biden zieht auch in Pennsylvania an Trump vorbei - Trump beansprucht weiterhin Sieg für sich
Erdogan entlässt Zentralbankchef - Lira auf Rekordtief
Grund Umweltschutz? - Apples iPhone 12 wird ohne Kopfhörer und Ladegerät geliefert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit