McCormick Distilling Co. Producing And Donating Hand Sanitizer

WESTON, Mo., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the ongoing public health crisis presented by COVID-19, McCormick Distilling Company in Weston, Missouri, is producing hand sanitizer to support local communities in Missouri and Kansas. McCormick is the oldest business in the Kansas City area and is producing the "Helping Hands" hand sanitizer under its Holladay Distillery label.

"We know these are frightening and increasingly desperate times," said Mick Harris, President, McCormick Distilling Co. "Our team has been working within the evolving federal guidelines and we can assure the public that the hand sanitizer we are distributing is fully compliant with FDA regulations, is safe for consumer use, and most importantly, meets the minimum standards set forth for effective sanitation in a healthcare setting."

The distillery has partnered with Heart to Heart International to facilitate donation to healthcare facilities and first responders in the area. Heart to Heart is a global humanitarian aid organization based in Lenexa, Kansas, that distributes medicine and medical supplies to charitable organizations and aids in disaster response.

"Heart to Heart International has a long history of delivering medicines and supplies throughout the Kansas City community," said Dan Neal, VP of Operations, Heart to Heart International. "Working in partnership with Holladay Distillery, we will ensure that Helping Hands hand sanitizer gets to the facilities and organizations that need it most."

The distillery has been in communication with both the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management , and Heart to Heart will manage distribution of hand sanitizer to these emergency management agencies as well.

"Helping Hands" is being distributed to healthcare facilities and first responders in 1.75 liter bottles (6 per case) and is being donated to them free of charge. The company is also producing 200ml bottles for sale to consumers, with profits being used to fund the continued production of the 1.75 liter bottles for donation to healthcare facilities and first responders. McCormick's first run produced almost 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, resulting in 15,000 1.75 liter bottles and 48,000 200ml bottles.

The 200ml bottles must be purchased online at holladaydistillery.com/helpinghands . The bottles are $2 each but are sold in packages of five for a $10 total cost. Purchase limited to two packages per customer. Once purchased online, customers will receive information about curbside pickup at the Holladay Distillery Welcome Center in Weston.

