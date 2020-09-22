22.09.2020 22:44:00

McCormick Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable October 19, 2020 to shareholders of record October 5, 2020.  McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $2.28 per share paid in fiscal year 2019.

This is the 96th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With over $5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including ecommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor.  McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand.  To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-62-quarterly-dividend-301136113.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.54
1.90 %
SGS 2’444.00
0.99 %
LafargeHolcim 42.00
0.77 %
Swisscom 503.00
0.76 %
Nestle 109.20
0.72 %
CS Group 9.12
-0.59 %
Zurich Insur Gr 329.20
-0.66 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
-0.76 %
Swiss Re 69.04
-0.80 %
Givaudan 4’009.00
-1.01 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:51
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
14:00
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
12:30
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
11:02
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall BRCs auf Emerging Market Indizes
10:10
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
18.09.20
Schroders: Grün oder braun? Warum die Farbe des Aufschwungs für Anleger wichtig ist
11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx planen gemeinsame Kommerzialisierung von RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie kräftig im Plus
Dow schliesst deutlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich kräftig im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Roche übernimmt irische Biotechfirma Inflazome - Roche-Aktie dennoch leichter
Roche: Corona-Antigen-Schnelltest nun erhältlich
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Trend um Tesla-Aktie: Welche E-Auto-Hersteller neben dem US-Giganten ebenfalls profitieren können
Peking will TikTok-Deal offenbar nicht zustimmen - Oracle-Aktie leichter
Schwächer oder stärker? - So dürfte der NASDAQ Composite den September beenden
Swiss Re gewinnt Toyota Insurance Services für die Adas-Risikobewertung - Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch rot
Lufthansa streicht noch mehr Flieger und Jobs - Aktie im Sinkflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche DAX konnten am Dienstag Zuschläge verbuchen. Die US-Börsen schließen im Plus. In Asien war die Stimmung erneut verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB