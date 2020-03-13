McCann Worldgroup Europe Named 'EMEA Agency Network of the Year' by Campaign Magazine

LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup in Europe has again been named EMEA Advertising Agency Network of the Year by Campaign Magazine in its annual rankings of agencies in this region. This is only the second year that Campaign has awarded this title – and the second year running that McCann Worldgroup has collected the title.

The agency was selected for "strong creativity that contributes to tangible business performance, as demonstrated through the numerous creative and effectiveness awards accolades won by the network throughout 2019." The judges also noted the network's valuable contribution to industry thought leadership and its commitment to culture as well as to a diversity and training agenda.

The judges comprised a number of marketers from major global brands as well as the editorial team at Campaign. The accolade was based on a number of key criteria including Business Performance, Clients and Work – assessing creative, business, social impact, industry leadership, culture and talent.

The agency's strong creativity was further acknowledged with a win for the network's Chief Creative Officer for EMEA, Adrian Botan, who was awarded Creative Person of the Year in EMEA.

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "We can't achieve this kind of success without the collaborative vision of our clients across the region. I would like to thank them for their ongoing support and congratulate our leadership for working closely with them to push creative boundaries in a way that contributes to exponential business growth. They have truly set the benchmark in this category."

"The depth and breadth of experience of our people, mixed with pure passion and commitment to the brands we are lucky enough to collaborate with, is what makes this kind of success possible," said Pablo Walker, President, Europe, McCann Worldgroup. "We are unmatched when it comes to Creativity and Effectiveness with incredibly strong leadership in these key pillars of our organisation, as demonstrated through Adrian's award win and Harjot's unrelenting accolades for the strategic community."

Mark Lund, CEO, UK Group, said, "To win once is an honour, but to win two consecutive years, in such a hotly contested category, demonstrates the consistency in approach and output which is only possible by being a truly collaborative network that thrives on the passion for our work and producing meaningful work for our clients."

This follows a year which has seen McCann Worldgroup in Europe recognised for a range of awards across both Creativity and Effectiveness include: European Agency Network of the Year at the Effie and Euro Effie Awards, EMEA Regional Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Campaign Magazine's first-ever European region-wide Agency Network of the Year 2018 & 2019, WARC European Network of the Year and the #1 Agency Network in East/Central Europe's Golden Drum Festival.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. In 2019, McCann Worldgroup was selected as Adweek magazine's "Global Agency Of The Year," was recognized as Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions, and was named by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company for the second year in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772649/McCann_Worldgroup_Europe_Logo.jpg