09.11.2020 22:30:00

McAfee Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended September 26, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

McAfee Corp. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

November 19, 2020

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in:

(833) 301-1122 (US and Canada)

(631) 658-1012 (International)

 

 

Conference ID:

8669006

Webcast:

https://ir.mcafee.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

