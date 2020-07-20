MCA Offers New E-Commerce Websites with No Upfront Costs

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marcom Content by Ashley, LLC (MCA) is helping businesses get online by offering e-commerce websites with no upfronts costs. MCA provides digital marketing, copywriting, communications and marketing strategy services. Since the coronavirus pandemic, MCA has been helping businesses get online to generate revenue.

"We are in this together," Ashley Schweigert, owner of MCA, said. "When our businesses make money, we make money."

Schweigert works to provide a custom solution to clients who are looking to expand their marketing efforts or get their businesses online. Schweigert's business is a network of freelancers, consultants and agencies.

When a new client signs up for this offer, MCA works on providing them a custom digital marketing package. Because there are no upfront costs, a business can pay for the website based on its revenue. Therefore, they need to sign up for advertising since a new website takes time to be found organically in search engines.

There are two categories of starter packages: one for business to business (B2B) and one for business to consumer (B2C). The B2B packages help businesses to move their existing methods to a more streamlined platform. It helps improve the communication with work-from-home customers and internal teams. The B2C packages help take those offline, in-person transactions to the online world.

"MCA works with an agency to create these affordable and customizable packages," Schweigert said. "With this collaboration, MCA is able to take services that would normally come at a premium cost to something more affordable for those businesses that need to make changes now."

For more information on MCA's digital solutions, visit http://www.marcomcontentbyashley.com/digital-marketing-service/.

About Marcom Content by Ashley:

Marcom Content by Ashley, LLC (MCA) offers copywriting, communications, digital and strategy. Working in a variety of markets, MCA can work with many messages and target any audience. MCA revolutionizes traditional marketing by bringing it into the now by aligning it to the modern-day funnel. With a solid understanding of the marketing mix, MCA works with content to make it impactful and relatable, no matter where the audience is at in the buyer's journey. For more information, visit http://www.marcomcontentbyashley.com.

SOURCE Marcom Content by Ashley, LLC