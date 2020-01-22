+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
22.01.2020

MC Companies Wins 'Rookie Fundraiser Team of the Year' by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation For National Sponsorship Impact

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MC CompaniesSan Antonio has won the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's 'Rookie Fundraiser Team of the Year' award for their presence as a national sponsor and powerful impact at San Antonio Great Strides. Through combined efforts of their employees at The Place at Castle Hills and The Place at Oak Hills, both located in the Castle Hills neighborhood, and the MC Companies Sharing the Good Life Foundation, MC was able to build a team of 22 Great Strides Walkers and donate a total of $4,478 to the San Antonio Great Strides Walk.

MC is extremely honored by this award, but even more so by the impact they were able to make on the national stage. In 2019 MC had Great Strides walk teams in five cities, officially designating them as a National Sponsor. Throughout the course of 2019, MC Companies participated in 7 different Cystic Fibrosis walks across three states with 118 walkers, and raised an impressive $39,000. Combined with MC Companies' employee driven Sharing the Good Life Foundation donation of $63,000, MC Companies was able to donate a grand total of $100,000 the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in 2019.

MC Companies is no stranger to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is a long-time supporter of the Great Strides Walk. However, their philanthropic ambitions do not end with CF. Giving back it as the core of MC, which is why they created their employee driven Sharing the Good Life Foundation which encourages and gives employees countless opportunities to volunteer, get involved, and give back to our local communities.

2019 was an incredible year for MC's contributions to the CF community, and they have no intention of slowing down. A new year marks a new opportunity to give back and better our communities. MC is invigorated by the challenge to surpass their 2019 goals and make 2020 another landmark year in their support for the CF community.

You can donate to our 2020 walk teams and learn more about MC's efforts by visiting the MC Companies Great Strides National Team Page. Find MC at these 2020 Great Strides walks.

  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Tucson, Arizona
  • Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Houston, Texas
  • Corpus Christi, Texas

Build your walk team, find and join other walk teams, and learn how you can get involved at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides website.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

