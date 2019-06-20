MC Companies Clears The Air On New Smoking Policies

PHOENIX, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies wants to clear the air once and for all about their smoking policy – No Smoking! As multifamily owners, investors, and managers for over 34 years, MC Companies is no stranger to the negative impacts smoking has on apartment communities and their residents – no more. MC is known for providing excellent service and quality of living to their residents and is thrilled to announce all future MC Companies developments will have a 100% no-smoking status.



MC's two most recent developments, The Place at Sonoran Trails in Phoenix, AZ and The Place at Riverwalk in Tucson, AZ, are both 100% non-smoking communities. "As a company, we have a responsibility to provide our residents with the best life we can give them," says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential Communities. "We want all of our residents to lead happy, healthy, active lives – and smoking doesn't fit into that equation." Both class-A, luxury apartment communities boast high-end finishes and community amenities as well as state-of-the-art fitness facilities, all of which compliment the active healthy lifestyle residents are looking for.



In addition to a clear, smoke-free vision of their future developments, MC is actively pursuing converting their existing communities to smoke-free status as well. "Smoking unfortunately wasn't always so taboo and is something all multifamily operators have experienced. It's expensive to manage from a cost perspective, but it also runs counter to the quality of living we are committed to providing our residents," says Brice.



MC Companies is honored to serve their residents and, like a breath of fresh air, welcomes their future vision of becoming a 100% smoke-free company.



About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.



Media Contact:

MC Residential Communities LLC.

480-998-5400



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12775818



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mc-companies-clears-the-air-on-new-smoking-policies-300872347.html

SOURCE MC Companies