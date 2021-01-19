SMI 10’905 0.2%  SPI 13’553 0.2%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’902 0.4%  Euro 1.0768 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’612 0.3%  Gold 1’845 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’106 1.4%  Dollar 0.8890 -0.2%  Öl 55.4 1.0% 
19.01.2021 10:10:00

Mbran Filtra Introduces the Smallest Portable Water filter in the World

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumb-like portable filter is an industry-leading product and the smallest filter in the world that is unique in its ability to block out bacteria and microplastics. The water flow rate of the the PES hollow fiber membrane portable filter is 3 times faster than its competitors. Due to our portable and electricity-free design, users can get clean, drinkable water anywhere and anytime. Characteristics: 1. electricity-free; 2. block out bacteria and microplastics; 3. high flow rate.

The Smallest Thumb-like Portable filter in the World lets you discover the unknown without fear

Mbran Filtra is established in 2019 focus on membrane filtration materials study and develop. Mbran Filtra produces a broad range of microporous membranes for use in various industries. Our hydrophobic and hydrophilic membranes are made from a variety of materials, such as poly ether sulfone (PES), Poly amide (Nylon), poly vinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and poly propylene (PP), to meet highly diversified market requirements. Mbran Filtra supplies these membranes to filtration module manufacturers or cartridge producers to incorporate into their final products. Our production technology and controls allow us to fabricate self-supporting Micro Filtration (MF) membranes. By casting an asymmetrical pore structure using the NTV-IPS process, Mbran Filtra produces a reliable portfolio of microfiltration membrane products.

Our MF-PES hollow fiber membrane is made from polyethersulfone polymer. Using our unique manufacturing process, we build multifunctional properties or layers into the pore structure of the membrane. It is important to point out that these layers are created with one manufacturing step. MFPES hollow fiber membrane is available in a wide range of pore sizes from 0.04 to 0.4 µm to meet the requirements of many different specific applications. The highly asymmetric pore structure of our MFPES hollow fiber membrane offers a high dirt loading capacity, increasing the filtration performance to give higher throughputs and higher flow rates than symmetrical membranes. Characteristics: 1. high flow rate, 2. high dirt loading capacity, 3. highly asymmetric pore structure.

Mbran Filtra team is committed to the research and development of high-quality membrane made in Taiwan. The results can make up for the key upstream gap technology in Taiwan. Based on the concepts of Taiwan R&D, Taiwan technology, and Taiwan manufacturing, supplemented by environmentally friendly solvents, non-toxic materials, and green manufacturing processes, it becomes that in Taiwan the first manufacturer to invest in the production of upstream microfiltration hollow fiber membrane materials above 0.2 microns.

About Mbran Filtra Co., Ltd.

"Mbran Filtra" is a start-up company located in Taiwan. It was established by a team with over 15 years experience in membrane filtration development and won "IAIC Best Startup Company", "2020-1 FITI Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award", "The 17th National Innovation Award in the Startup Company Category" and "The 19th Business Startup Award" in 2020.

