MBLM Partners with Iconic Boarding School, The Hill School, to Create More Relevant and Emotional Brand Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBLM, the Brand Intimacy Agency focused on strategy, design, creative and technology, has completed a rebrand for The Hill School, a coeducational preparatory boarding school located in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The goal was to create a more compelling expression of the brand that reflects the school's changing ethos while still respecting its traditions. The school adopted a distinctive brand strategy centered on its long-standing mission of "Whatsoever things are true." A bold new identity was designed, and The Hill School's mark has been simplified to "Hill."

The nine-month branding initiative involved input from trustees, faculty, students, parents and alumni. MBLM worked closely with the school's leadership team to ensure the new brand resonated with multiple audiences, was centered on emotion, and bridged heritage with the future.

"Our school community has been inspired by our new Hill brand, and MBLM has been an invaluable partner in helping us create its verbal and visual expression, which represents our rich history, our vision for the future, and our commitment to preparing our students for the challenges and opportunities of the world of tomorrow," said Zachary G. Lehman, Headmaster of The Hill School.

After MBLM completed the rebrand work, the relationship extended to designing a family of new brand identity assets including wide range of athletic variations.

"We are excited and proud to be involved in advancing The Hill School brand. The Hill is more than just a school, it's a community, a home, and a family. We wanted to create the next chapter for the school that resonated with a new generation of students, being personal, smart and bold. That's exactly the kind of work we like to create," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM.

