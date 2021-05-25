SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0958 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.2%  Gold 1’880 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’755 11.0%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 68.4 2.6% 
25.05.2021 01:31:00

MBLM Opens New Office in Korea, Led by Industry Veterans

Ongoing work with client TYM and expanding market demand results in dedicated Asian presence

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBLM (pronounced Emblem), the Brand Intimacy Agency focused on building ultimate brand relationships using emotional science, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Seoul, Korea. This marks MBLM's first Asian location and its strategic expansion into new markets.

The seasoned team is being led by managing director Nelson Hur. He brings a unique perspective, having worked for over 20 years in the industry for multiple agencies where he served large Korean companies, including Cheil Worldwide and Samsung. Hur supports a strong executive team with expertise across a broad range of industries including consumer goods, technology, financial services, industrial and retail.

"Our executive team is excited to be leading MBLM's Korean expansion," says Hur. "MBLM's proficiency across both brand and digital capabilities, combined with the firm's Brand Intimacy focus, creates a compelling proposition for Korean brands looking to grow, prosper and expand beyond Korea."

The Korea office recently rebranded TYM, a leading manufacturer of premium compact and utility tractors, and continues to oversee its branding and marketing needs. 

William Shintani, managing partner at MBLM, notes, "We spent a considerable amount of time cultivating our Korean presence, ensuring we had the best team to represent MBLM with the ability to deliver unparalleled services and tools for our clients."

With its expansion into Korea, MBLM continues to grow its global footprint and now has offices in five countries located in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the UAE and South Korea. The Korea office will work on brands in Asia, looking to enhance their local presence or expand to overseas markets. The team will also support MBLM's global clients, utilizing the team's Asian footprint. They already have a mix of B2B and B2C brands and are looking forward to conducting, analyzing and publishing the Korean edition of MBLM's annual Brand Intimacy Study.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

﻿

