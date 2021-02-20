Mazda3 Repeats Category Win in 2021 AJAC Canadian Car of the Year Awards

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has selected the Mazda3 as a category winner in the Canadian Car of the Year awards. AJAC announced their eight category winners for the 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards today during the Montreal International Auto Show's "Auto Zone" broadcast on Quebec's TVA network.

Winning the Best Mid-Size Car in Canada for 2021 award makes the Mazda3 eligible to win the overall 2021 Canadian Car of the Year award, which will be presented in partnership with the Canadian International AutoShow at a later date.

"On behalf of everyone at Mazda who has worked so hard to ensure the Mazda3 is a truly world-class product worthy of repeat selection, I'm very honoured to receive this award," said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "Even with new and improved models being introduced all the time, the Mazda3 can stand the test of time thanks to it's combination of award-winning design, premium craftsmanship, engaging driving dynamics, and long-term reliability."

When the fourth generation Mazda3 launched in 2019, it brought new levels of premium design, craftsmanship, and refinement to the compact segment. AJAC journalists loved the premium experience and first-class driving dynamics and named it the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year. With the latest nod, Mazda3 has received a category or overall award a total of 13 times since it was introduced. Other finalists in the Mid-Size Car category this year were the Nissan Sentra and the Toyota Corolla. Mazda also had finalists in the Small Utility Vehicle category (CX-30) and Mid-Size Utility Vehicle category (CX-5).

With a starting MSRP of $20,500 and the choice of sedan or hatchback models, the 2021 Mazda3 offers a version for every driver. Engine options include Skyactiv-G 2.0L or 2.5L naturally aspirated engines, with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions (select models). Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive system is also available with the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, making it one of the only models in the compact car segment to offer AWD. For 2021, the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine has been added to the Mazda3 powertrain offering. With up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, the power in the hatchback and sedan is complemented by standard i-Activ all-wheel drive and available with new advanced technologies and subtle styling, which all together help provide an overall refined feeling of performance.

The AJAC Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards program offers some of the most coveted automotive awards available on the Canadian automotive landscape and represents the collective voice of Canada's top automotive experts. Vehicles are judged on a large variety of objective and subjective qualities, meaning there is no single factor that determines a win. Instead, the vehicle must represent an overall package of quality, value, comfort, fuel economy, and many other factors that are critical to the Canadian consumer.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.