23.10.2019 04:30:00

Mazda Unveils Mazda MX-30, First Mass-Production EV at Tokyo Motor Show

HIROSHIMA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Motor Corporation has unveiled its first mass-production electric vehicle, named Mazda MX-30, at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.1

MAZDA MX-30 (European specification) (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

A new addition to Mazda's car lineup, the MX-30 is the automaker's third new-generation model. Aiming to offer an experience that lets customers relax and be themselves and deepens the bond between car and owner, the model offers a creative time and space that invites new ways of using a vehicle.

Under the Car-as-Art ethos, the styling of MX-30 aims to raise its artistic value and expand the expressive range of Mazda's Kodo—Soul of Motion design language. Based on a concept of "Human Modern," the design stays grounded in the beautifully honed, handcrafted forms of Kodo, yet aligns itself with changing values and new lifestyles.

Spaces in and around the center console give the cabin an open feel, and environmentally conscious materials such as cork and fabrics made from recycled materials are used in ways that bring out their natural appeal, creating a comfortable interior space. In addition, the MX-30 adopts freestyle doors2 so customers can invent new and creative ways of using the car.

In line with the human-centric philosophy, Mazda engineers were determined to deliver the same Jinba-ittai driving joy that every Mazda offers in the EV as well. The model adopts Mazda's new electric-drive technology, e–Skyactiv, and combines outstanding response with smooth dynamic behavior to achieve performance that drivers can enjoy naturally.

"In any era, Mazda wants people to experience exuberant moments in life through cars," said Akira Marumoto, Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO at the show. "We will continue striving to deliver creative products and technologies so our customers will love and hold onto their Mazda for a long time."

1 Press days are Oct. 23 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and 24 (8-11:30 a.m.) The show is open to the public from Oct. 25 through Nov. 4


2 Center-opening double doors

Please visit following websites for more information

Mazda's 2019 Tokyo Motor Show website

https://www.mazda.co.jp/experience/tokyomotorshow2019/en/

Mazda MX-30 special website

https://www.mazda.com/en/new-generation/mx-30/


(The website will be available from 12:00 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. JST)

 

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

