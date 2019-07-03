03.07.2019 23:49:00

Mazda Canada reports sales for June 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,025 vehicles, representing a decrease of 20.2 percent versus June 2018. Sales through the first half of 2019 are 32,535, which is a decrease of 15.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

KEY JUNE SALES NOTES:

  • CX-5 claims the top spot on the Mazda sales chart for the fifth time in six months, growing its sales lead over the Mazda3.
  • CX-5 enjoyed its best-ever June sales, up 3.2 percent compared to June 2018.
  • CX-9 sales in June jumped up 20.1 percent compared to the same time last year, and are the best June sales on record.
  • Strong demand for the new i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the new-generation 2019 Mazda3 continues even into the summer months, with 34.8 percent of new owners choosing this option.  
  • Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.0 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in June.


June

June

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Mazda3

1,823

2,763

-34.0%

11,546

13,394

-13.8%

Mazda5

0

0

-

0

629

-100.0%

Mazda6

145

237

-38.8%

769

1,431

-46.3%

MX-5

78

84

-7.1%

432

525

-17.7%

Passenger Car

2,046

3,084

-33.7%

12,747

15,979

-20.2%

CX-3

966

1,604

-39.8%

4,852

6,803

-28.7%

CX-5

2,558

2,479

3.2%

12,908

13,786

-6.4%

CX-9

455

379

20.1%

2,028

2,081

-2.5%

Light Truck

3,979

4,462

-10.8%

19,788

22,670

-12.7%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,025

7,546

-20.2%

32,535

38,649

-15.8%

 

About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.  

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

