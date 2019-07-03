|
03.07.2019 23:49:00
Mazda Canada reports sales for June 2019
RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported June sales of 6,025 vehicles, representing a decrease of 20.2 percent versus June 2018. Sales through the first half of 2019 are 32,535, which is a decrease of 15.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
KEY JUNE SALES NOTES:
- CX-5 claims the top spot on the Mazda sales chart for the fifth time in six months, growing its sales lead over the Mazda3.
- CX-5 enjoyed its best-ever June sales, up 3.2 percent compared to June 2018.
- CX-9 sales in June jumped up 20.1 percent compared to the same time last year, and are the best June sales on record.
- Strong demand for the new i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the new-generation 2019 Mazda3 continues even into the summer months, with 34.8 percent of new owners choosing this option.
- Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.0 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in June.
June
June
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Mazda3
1,823
2,763
-34.0%
11,546
13,394
-13.8%
Mazda5
0
0
-
0
629
-100.0%
Mazda6
145
237
-38.8%
769
1,431
-46.3%
MX-5
78
84
-7.1%
432
525
-17.7%
Passenger Car
2,046
3,084
-33.7%
12,747
15,979
-20.2%
CX-3
966
1,604
-39.8%
4,852
6,803
-28.7%
CX-5
2,558
2,479
3.2%
12,908
13,786
-6.4%
CX-9
455
379
20.1%
2,028
2,081
-2.5%
Light Truck
3,979
4,462
-10.8%
19,788
22,670
-12.7%
MAZDA TOTAL
6,025
7,546
-20.2%
32,535
38,649
-15.8%
About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
