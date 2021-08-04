Mazda Canada Reports Sales for July 2021

|
04.08.2021 23:38:00
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,340 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.0 percent versus July 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,915, which is an increase of 38.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
JULY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 records best sales month on record in July, beating the previous record set just last month, with 36.9 percent increase vs July 2020.
- CX-9 sales continue to climb, with July sales coming in 2.0 percent above last year.
- MX-5 sales jumped by 58.5 percent in July, posting the second-best July sales result in the past 10 years.
July
July
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Mazda3
1,104
1,556
-29.0%
7,313
6,843
6.9%
Mazda6
42
180
-76.7%
1,170
684
71.1%
MX-5
108
68
58.8%
897
426
110.6%
Passenger Car
1,254
1,804
-30.5%
9,380
7,953
17.9%
CX-3
443
834
-46.9%
3,930
3,378
16.3%
CX-30
1,444
1,055
36.9%
7,439
4,336
71.6%
CX-5
2,740
2,901
-5.5%
16,867
12,109
39.3%
CX-9
459
450
2.0%
3,299
1,849
78.4%
Light Truck
5,086
5,240
-2.9%
31,535
21,672
45.5%
MAZDA TOTAL
6,340
7,044
-10.0%
37,466
29,625
38.1%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
