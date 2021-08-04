SMI 12’179 0.1%  SPI 15’655 0.2%  Dow 34’793 -0.9%  DAX 15’692 0.9%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’145 0.7%  Gold 1’812 0.1%  Bitcoin 36’103 4.7%  Dollar 0.9063 0.0%  Öl 70.3 -2.7% 
04.08.2021 23:38:00

Mazda Canada Reports Sales for July 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,340 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.0 percent versus July 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 40,915, which is an increase of 38.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

JULY 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 records best sales month on record in July, beating the previous record set just last month, with 36.9 percent increase vs July 2020.
  • CX-9 sales continue to climb, with July sales coming in 2.0 percent above last year.
  • MX-5 sales jumped by 58.5 percent in July, posting the second-best July sales result in the past 10 years.

July

July

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Mazda3

1,104

1,556

-29.0%

7,313

6,843

6.9%

Mazda6

42

180

-76.7%

1,170

684

71.1%

MX-5

108

68

58.8%

897

426

110.6%

Passenger Car

1,254

1,804

-30.5%

9,380

7,953

17.9%

CX-3

443

834

-46.9%

3,930

3,378

16.3%

CX-30

1,444

1,055

36.9%

7,439

4,336

71.6%

CX-5

2,740

2,901

-5.5%

16,867

12,109

39.3%

CX-9

459

450

2.0%

3,299

1,849

78.4%

Light Truck

5,086

5,240

-2.9%

31,535

21,672

45.5%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,340

7,044

-10.0%

37,466

29,625

38.1%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

