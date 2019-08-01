|
01.08.2019 22:46:00
Mazda Canada reports sales for July 2019
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,631 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.0 percent versus July 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 39,166, which is a decrease of 14.2 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
KEY JULY SALES NOTES:
- CX-5 enjoyed its best-ever sales month, with an increase of 18.5 percent compared to July 2018.
- CX-9 also had the best sales month on record, with a 10.0 percent increase versus the same month last year.
- MX-5 sales jumped up 118.3 percent compared to July 2018 and is the best July sales month since 2012.
- Strong demand for the new i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the new-generation 2019 Mazda3 continues even into the summer months, with 29.9 percent of new owners choosing this option.
- Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 85.9 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in July.
July
July
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Mazda3
2,048
2,801
-26.9%
13,594
16,195
-16.1%
Mazda5
0
1
-100.0%
0
630
-100.0%
Mazda6
114
181
-37.0%
883
1,612
-45.2%
MX-5
155
71
118.3%
587
596
-1.5%
Passenger Car
2,317
3,054
-24.1%
15,064
19,033
-20.9%
CX-3
1,088
1,173
-7.2%
5,940
7,976
-25.5%
CX-5
2,752
2,323
18.5%
15,660
16,109
-2.8%
CX-9
474
431
10.0%
2,502
2,512
-0.4%
Light Truck
4,314
3,927
9.9%
24,102
26,597
-9.4%
MAZDA TOTAL
6,631
6,981
-5.0%
39,166
45,630
-14.2%
About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausierte der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX legte letztlich etwas zu. Die Wall Street stabilisiert sich vom Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}