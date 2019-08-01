01.08.2019 22:46:00

Mazda Canada reports sales for July 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,631 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.0 percent versus July 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 39,166, which is a decrease of 14.2 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

KEY JULY SALES NOTES:

  • CX-5 enjoyed its best-ever sales month, with an increase of 18.5 percent compared to July 2018.
  • CX-9 also had the best sales month on record, with a 10.0 percent increase versus the same month last year.
  • MX-5 sales jumped up 118.3 percent compared to July 2018 and is the best July sales month since 2012.
  • Strong demand for the new i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the new-generation 2019 Mazda3 continues even into the summer months, with 29.9 percent of new owners choosing this option.  
  • Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 85.9 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in July.


July

July

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Mazda3

2,048

2,801

-26.9%

13,594

16,195

-16.1%

Mazda5

0

1

-100.0%

0

630

-100.0%

Mazda6

114

181

-37.0%

883

1,612

-45.2%

MX-5

155

71

118.3%

587

596

-1.5%

Passenger Car

2,317

3,054

-24.1%

15,064

19,033

-20.9%

CX-3

1,088

1,173

-7.2%

5,940

7,976

-25.5%

CX-5

2,752

2,323

18.5%

15,660

16,109

-2.8%

CX-9

474

431

10.0%

2,502

2,512

-0.4%

Light Truck

4,314

3,927

9.9%

24,102

26,597

-9.4%

MAZDA TOTAL

6,631

6,981

-5.0%

39,166

45,630

-14.2%

 

About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.  

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:03
Fed-Zinsentscheidung setzt Gold unter Druck
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausierte der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX legte letztlich etwas zu. Die Wall Street stabilisiert sich vom Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB