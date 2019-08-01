Mazda Canada reports sales for July 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 6,631 vehicles, representing a decrease of 5.0 percent versus July 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 39,166, which is a decrease of 14.2 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY JULY SALES NOTES:

CX-5 enjoyed its best-ever sales month, with an increase of 18.5 percent compared to July 2018 .

. CX-9 also had the best sales month on record, with a 10.0 percent increase versus the same month last year.

MX-5 sales jumped up 118.3 percent compared to July 2018 and is the best July sales month since 2012.

and is the best July sales month since 2012. Strong demand for the new i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the new-generation 2019 Mazda3 continues even into the summer months, with 29.9 percent of new owners choosing this option.

Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 85.9 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in July.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Mazda3 2,048 2,801 -26.9% 13,594 16,195 -16.1% Mazda5 0 1 -100.0% 0 630 -100.0% Mazda6 114 181 -37.0% 883 1,612 -45.2% MX-5 155 71 118.3% 587 596 -1.5% Passenger Car 2,317 3,054 -24.1% 15,064 19,033 -20.9% CX-3 1,088 1,173 -7.2% 5,940 7,976 -25.5% CX-5 2,752 2,323 18.5% 15,660 16,109 -2.8% CX-9 474 431 10.0% 2,502 2,512 -0.4% Light Truck 4,314 3,927 9.9% 24,102 26,597 -9.4% MAZDA TOTAL 6,631 6,981 -5.0% 39,166 45,630 -14.2%

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.