03.03.2020 23:23:00

Mazda Canada reports sales for February 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,232 vehicles, representing an increase of 10.7 percent versus February 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 7,987, which is an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Mazda Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

KEY FEBRUARY SALES NOTES:

  • CX-9 enjoyed a strong February sales result, besting February 2019 sales by 9.9 percent.
  • CX-5 sales rose by 3.3 percent versus the same period in 2019.
  • Mazda6 were up 35.9 percent YOY
  • In its first full month on sale, the CX-30 overtook the CX-3 for third spot in the Mazda rankings.
  • Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 31.9 percent YOY, as sales of the all-new Mazda CX-30 boosted efforts.
  • Mazda's predictive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 89.5 percent of customers selecting AWD models in February.
  • Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 remains strong, with 43.1 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in February.


February

February

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Mazda3

958

1,331

-28.0%

1,899

2,610

-27.2%

Mazda6

106

78

35.9%

165

208

-20.7%

MX-5

23

30

-23.3%

49

48

2.1%

Passenger Car

1,087

1,439

-24.5%

2,113

2,866

-26.3%

CX-3

559

572

-2.3%

1,114

1,101

1.2%

CX-30

696

-

-

1,047

-

-

CX-5

1,601

1,550

3.3%

3,132

3,115

0.5%

CX-9

289

263

9.9%

581

487

19.3%

Light Truck

3,145

2,385

31.9%

5,874

4,703

24.9%

MAZDA TOTAL

4,232

3,824

10.7%

7,987

7,569

5.5%

 

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.  

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

