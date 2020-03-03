|
Mazda Canada reports sales for February 2020
RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported February sales of 4,232 vehicles, representing an increase of 10.7 percent versus February 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 7,987, which is an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
KEY FEBRUARY SALES NOTES:
- CX-9 enjoyed a strong February sales result, besting February 2019 sales by 9.9 percent.
- CX-5 sales rose by 3.3 percent versus the same period in 2019.
- Mazda6 were up 35.9 percent YOY
- In its first full month on sale, the CX-30 overtook the CX-3 for third spot in the Mazda rankings.
- Collectively, sales of the CX-line of crossovers rose by 31.9 percent YOY, as sales of the all-new Mazda CX-30 boosted efforts.
- Mazda's predictive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favourite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 89.5 percent of customers selecting AWD models in February.
- Demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive on the Mazda3 remains strong, with 43.1 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in February.
February
February
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Mazda3
958
1,331
-28.0%
1,899
2,610
-27.2%
Mazda6
106
78
35.9%
165
208
-20.7%
MX-5
23
30
-23.3%
49
48
2.1%
Passenger Car
1,087
1,439
-24.5%
2,113
2,866
-26.3%
CX-3
559
572
-2.3%
1,114
1,101
1.2%
CX-30
696
-
-
1,047
-
-
CX-5
1,601
1,550
3.3%
3,132
3,115
0.5%
CX-9
289
263
9.9%
581
487
19.3%
Light Truck
3,145
2,385
31.9%
5,874
4,703
24.9%
MAZDA TOTAL
4,232
3,824
10.7%
7,987
7,569
5.5%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
