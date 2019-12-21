Mayor Pete Buttigieg learns how the construction boom impacts the environment

SOUTH GATE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interior Removal Specialist, Inc, the nation's leading interior demolition contractor, welcomed Mayor Pete Buttigieg for a community round table. During Mayor Buttigieg's visit, the 2020 presidential candidate learned about the environmental impacts of the construction boom.

Interior Removal Specialist is a model for the future of construction and demolition debris recycling. Under all current standards, construction and demolition debris recycling is measured by weight of material diverted from the landfill. This weight-based matrix overstates the effectiveness of recycling efforts by disproportionately incentivizing the reuse of concrete and asphalt while allowing lighter and more toxic debris to be sent directly to a landfill. In contrast, IRS Demo tracks the debris removed from their job sites not only weight, but also by commodity and toxicity. The IRS method meets state standards while at the same time keeping the more toxic materials out of landfills.

IRS Demo founder and president, Carlos Herrera, said, "We are honored that Mayor Buttigieg took time out of his busy schedule to learn about something so critical to our environment. I am hopeful that he can shine a light on this important topic and be an agent for change in our industry."

