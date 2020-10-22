SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’393 0.7%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0725 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9071 0.2%  Öl 42.4 1.7% 

22.10.2020

Mayflower Advisors Recognized Among Financial Times' Top Retirement Advisers (FT 401) of 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayflower Advisors, a boutique investment and financial advisory group that recently launched as an independent registered investment advisor (RIA), is pleased to announce its inclusion on Financial Times' prestigious "FT 401" ranking of the nation's retirement plan teams.

About Mayflower Advisors: Mayflower Advisors, LLC is an independent investment and financial advisory practice that strives to offer a culture of stability, accountability and teamwork. Mayflower Advisors is committed to helping individuals, companies and non-profit organizations navigate a complex financial world via unbiased, comprehensive and customized goal-based guidance. For more information, please visit www.MayflowerAdvisors.com or call (866) 688-0180. (PRNewsfoto/Mayflower Advisors)

Mayflower Advisors recently launched as an RIA to best meet clients' financial and service needs.

For the sixth consecutive year, Managing Partner Steven Dimitriou and Mayflower Advisors' defined contribution (DC) practice were recognized as "Top Financial Advisers." Dimitriou notes, "It's an honor to once again be ranked among fellow advisors on the FT 401 list—and especially gratifying to see our group recognized this year for providing uncompromised guidance through the challenging market environments our clients have faced."

An Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified 401(k) Professional® and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor, Dimitriou has more than 25 years of retirement plan industry experience. In addition to running Mayflower Advisors' retirement practice, Dimitriou was named President of the National Association of Plan Advisors in March 2014 and also served as President of the American Retirement Association until his term ended at the end of 2019. 

About Mayflower Advisors

Boston-based Mayflower Advisors provides retirement plan consulting, wealth management and institutional advisory solutions. Since opening its first office in 2002, the practice has promoted a client-centric, entrepreneurial culture that emphasizes stability, accountability and teamwork to bring clients a New World approach to financial life management.

Mayflower Advisors recently launched as an independent registered investment advisor (RIA). This strategic shift to a more sound fiduciary approach affirms the practice's autonomy and positions the team to best meet clients' financial and service needs with a flexible, scalable infrastructure and custom planning solutions.

Financial Times created FT 401 and worked with Ignites Research to contact large U.S. brokerages, independent advisors and other wealth managers to identify qualified applicants. Broadridge Financial Solutions provided data. To qualify, advisors must have 20% or more of their total client assets in DC plans. Qualified advisors are identified and evaluated by Ignites using a ranking algorithm based on seven factors: DC  assets under management, specialization in the DC business, growth rate in DC plan business, years of experience advising DC plans, industry certifications, participation rate in DC plans advised, compliance record. Awards and recognitions evaluate neither client experience nor previous investment performance and are not indicative of future performance. No payment of fees was required in exchange for participation. Visit https://www.ft.com/content/a19bc519-77ef-4cbb-b4df-861c3a9152fa for additional information.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by investment advisor representatives through Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC (dba Mayflower Advisors, "Mayflower"), a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and Mayflower are unaffiliated entities.

Contact:
Brandy Chetsas
brandy.chetsas@mayfloweradvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayflower-advisors-recognized-among-financial-times-top-retirement-advisers-ft-401-of-2020-301158302.html

SOURCE Mayflower Advisors

