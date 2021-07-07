SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0919 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’802 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’983 1.2%  Dollar 0.9256 0.1%  Öl 73.1 -2.5% 

Maxim Integrated Products
07.07.2021

Maxim Integrated Plans To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Maxim Integrated Products
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) plans to provide a press release with fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. This release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com. Due to the pending merger with Analog Devices, there will not be a conference call associated with an upcoming press release.

Should the pending merger with Analog Devices be completed on or before Tuesday, July 27, 2021, a press release will not be issued for Maxim's fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results. Investors are requested to review our Investor Relations website for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction with Analog Devices.

About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact:

Kathy Ta


Vice President, Investor Relations


408-601-5697

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-plans-to-announce-fiscal-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301327261.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

