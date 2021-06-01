Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

|
01.06.2021 19:45:00
SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its management team will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:
- On June 8th - 9th, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit. Management will also present in a fireside chat scheduled on Wednesday, June 9th, at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT.
- On Thursday, June 10th, at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT, management will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference.
- On June 21st - 23rd, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference.
You may access the webcast of the presentation at the Investors section of Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations.
Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.
© 2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.
