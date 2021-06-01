SMI 11’435 0.6%  SPI 14’752 0.6%  Dow 34’558 0.1%  DAX 15’567 1.0%  Euro 1.0965 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’072 0.8%  Gold 1’903 -0.2%  Bitcoin 32’335 -3.5%  Dollar 0.8965 -0.3%  Öl 70.3 1.0% 
01.06.2021 19:45:00

Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its management team will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)

  • On June 8th - 9th, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit. Management will also present in a fireside chat scheduled on Wednesday, June 9th, at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT.
  • On Thursday, June 10th, at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT, management will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference.
  • On June 21st - 23rd, management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 7th Annual Roth Virtual London Conference.

You may access the webcast of the presentation at the Investors section of Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations.

Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

© 2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-participate-at-upcoming-virtual-conferences-301303191.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

