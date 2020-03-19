Maven Offers Free First-Time Appointments and Launches Free Webinar Series with Clinicians and Experts Answering Questions on the Impact of COVID-19 on Pregnancy, Fertility, Mental Health, and More

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maven, the largest telemedicine provider for women's and family health with 24/7 on-demand access to more than 20 specialties, announced it is launching a series of free webinars to help women and families get more support during the COVID-19 crisis. The "Ask Maven Anything" webinars will feature clinical experts answering questions live around COVID-19's effect on pregnancy, fertility, anxiety, and other health issues. The free 30 minute events will take place every Friday from March 20 through April 24 from 11:30 am - noon ET and will cover topics such as redesigning your birth plan, managing anxiety and stress while quarantined, tips for emotional resilience, parenting, and other Q&A sessions with providers.

With the incredible demand for care, trusted clinical data and fact-based information, and resources around COVID-19, Maven's providers have set 500%+ more appointments to support patients during this time. As a result, Maven is offering free first-time appointments to new users who may have questions about COVID-19 and related issues. Please use the code CARE to set up a free appointment. The company has also created a library of resources and information, including an FAQ on coronavirus and pregnancy, and the latest medical information on the virus. To access these resources, or make an appointment, please visit: https://blog.mavenclinic.com/

"The health of women and families is our top priority, and our network of providers is available anytime, anywhere to discuss concerns and evaluate risks," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven. "In times of uncertainty, misinformation, heightened anxiety, and a lack of access to medical experts, we are broadening access to telemedicine and providing validated clinical information to help keep women and families informed and healthy."

Upcoming Webinar Information:

Friday, March 20 at 11:30 am -- Noon ET

at Hosts: Dr. Jane van Dis, Maven Medical Director and OB-GYN, and Dr. Brian Levine , reproductive endocrinologist and founding partner of CCRM

, reproductive endocrinologist and founding partner of CCRM Free and open to the public: Register https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2015845545161/WN_HNhtJJ_lRXWL0x51-fdgLw

All COVID-19 related webinars will be archived and available for free online at: https://bit.ly/33utGMf

About Maven

Maven is the leading women's and family telemedicine company, disrupting how the market and employers are approaching healthcare for working families. By offering high-tech and high-touch support through Maven's award-winning platform, global companies are able to attract and retain talent while improving the health and economic outcomes of their employees.

Named one of Fast Company's "10 Most Innovative Healthcare Companies," Maven advances women's health, family planning, and diversity in the workforce by empowering parents to plan or start a family while growing their careers. Maven offers three core elements of quality healthcare through their virtual clinic: Care Advocates who advocate for members throughout their experience, on-demand access to the largest custom network of women's and family health providers in over 20 specialties via video chat or messaging and a community of providers offering information, expert support and resources. Maven's custom programs support every path to parenthood including: egg freezing, fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, pediatrics, adoption, surrogacy, return-to-work, breast milk shipping, and reimbursement management.

Founded in 2014 by Katherine Ryder, Maven has raised $88MM, and is backed by Icon Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Oak HC/FT, Spring Mountain Capital, 14W, 8VC, The Box Group, and Female Founders Fund, among others. Learn more at www.mavenclinic.com.

