MAV Beauty Brands Announces Update on its Upcoming Filings

Company expects to file its first quarter results on or about June 8, 2020



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be scheduled in September 2020

VAUGHAN, ON, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company"), a global personal care company, today announced that it will be utilizing the temporary blanket relief granted by the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario Instrument 51-502 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements and Ontario Instrument 51-504 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials (and similar exemptions provided by the other Canadian securities regulators) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations: (i) the Company's interim financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020; (ii) the associated management's discussion & analysis; and (iii) the executive compensation disclosure to be contained in its management information circular in connection with its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in September 2020.

The Company currently expects to file its interim financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the associated management's discussion & analysis on or about June 8, 2020 and will issue a separate press release with the details of Q1 2020 conference call for investors and analysts. Except as previously disclosed by the Company, since December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments to report.

Until the Company files its interim financial report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and the associated management's discussion & analysis, the Company's officers, directors and other insiders remain in a trading blackout pursuant to the Company's insider trading policy.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 30 countries around the world and in over 100 major retailers.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release, including statements relating to the expected filing date of its continuous disclosure documents and the date of its annual meeting of shareholders constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by MAV Beauty Brands as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2020 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's other periodic filings available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MAV Beauty Brands; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and MAV Beauty Brands expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

