Matthew Gibson of Flewid Incorporated Accepted into YEC Next

OTTAWA, Ontario, September 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthew Gibson, founder and CEO at Flewid Incorporated, has been accepted into YEC Next, an invitation-only community for the world's most promising early-stage entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Flewid Incorporated is a design and marketing agency that partners with businesses to create, refine and automate their processes, supply chain, warehouse and e-commerce platforms to operate in a smooth and concise manner. They have proven value providing numerous companies with the expertise and technology to grow.

Matthew was hand selected for membership in YEC Next based the success he has already achieved with Flewid Incorporated, as well as the selection committee's analysis of his potential for future growth.

As a member of YEC Next, Matthew will have access to a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events. Matthew Gibson and others in YEC Next also benefit from the mentorship of members of YEC (Young Entrepreneur Council), which counts among its ranks some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs.

"I'm really excited to be a part of YEC Next and the community I now have access to. As many of us know, the entrepreneurial path can be somewhat lonely and complicated. I'm really looking forward to seizing my peers' advice and guidance and supporting the YEC Next community. The experience gained from this will be amazing!"

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC Next, says, "We are honored to welcome Matthew Gibson to YEC Next. Our goal is to provide the most promising up-and-coming entrepreneurs around with the opportunities and connections that will accelerate their path to every business milestone."

For more information about YEC Next, visit yecnext.com.

SOURCE Flewid Inc.